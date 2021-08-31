Train Appears To Be Moving At Different Speeds At The Same Time, Video Baffles People

Many videos have emerged on the internet which makes people question reality. These optical illusion videos are difficult to understand and burdensome to figure out. While the majority of them are designed to create confusion among viewers but there are some genuinely real videos that leave a lot of questions. A new optical illusion video is being circulated on the Internet showcasing a moving train has perplexed internet users.

Optical illusion video of train baffles netizens

The video was shared on Reddit with the caption, "Closer = Faster" one day ago and has since then gone viral, leaving many social media users perplexed because the train appears to move at various speeds depending on which window people look out of. The video begins with an interior railway compartment window image. While the train is moving at a high pace, a passenger films the window. However, when the passenger shifts the camera to the carriage's right side, it appears that the train is travelling slowly.

The video has received 49.7 k Upvotes and the numbers are still growing, it has invited a lot of comments from the netizens. One Reddit user wrote, "I'm originally from Sheffield and big agree! Also very cool to see someone online talk about personal experience with the place; I rarely ever see this." Another comment reads, "You're going through some sped up timey wimey stuff" "It's another train going the opposite direction, right?" wrote the third commenter.

Other captivating optical illusions

These kinds of videos are very popular on the Internet and attract the attention of a lot of people. In another video, which was shared years ago but is still viral, a train appears to be going in one direction at first glance, but the train changes its direction simply by thinking about it. It's almost certain that this video has been created to create confusion among the viewers.

In another fascinating video, two colourful circles with arrows inside them are seen pointing at one other and moving close to each other. These arrows altered their direction in a fraction of a second, with one heading up and the other going down, and the circles began to move as well.

Image- @r/confusing_perspective/Reddit