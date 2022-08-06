Train Passes Through Football Ground In Front Of Spectators; Netizens Say 'amazing'

One of the highlights of sports is viewers coming out to enjoy it in the stadiums. It goes without saying that they want to enjoy every moment of the action on the field and any distraction or interruption is sure to put them off. However, spectators at a stadium in Slovakia did not seem too perturbed when a unique arrival blocked their view of the footballing action on the ground.

A steam train passed right in front of their eyes while they were watching a football match. A video running viral on the internet shows a railway line right between the ground and the stands where the spectators are seated. As per reports, Slovakian minnows Tatran Cierny Balog is the team who flaunt this unique setting of the Cierny Hron Railway passing through the ground, though without affecting the footballers battling it out on the field.

The video of the same was shared on Twitter by an account 'Creature of God'; sharing the video they wrote, "A narrow gauge railway in Slovakia is passing through the middle of a soccer stadium".

A narrow gauge railway in Slovakia is passing through the middle of a soccer stadium 🤔🤯pic.twitter.com/oRNnQnLBKD — Creature of God (@mdumar1989) August 4, 2022

'Get me there', netizens react

The viral video has gained traction on the internet and has garnered around 3.4 million views. The video received thousands of likes and retweets and there was a flood of comments too. Many also posted gifs and emojis to share their amazement. and wanted to go to the place to experience it.

A user wrote, "Amazing". A second user recalled a similar scene in a film and wrote, "Just like the movie Brewster's Millions." Another person joked, "Gotta be a red card offence!"

Better than parking lots 3 times the size of the stadium itself — Rye 🫠 (@ryefoxxoalt) August 5, 2022

Just like the movie Brewster's Millions. — Robbie101 (@Robbie101101) August 5, 2022