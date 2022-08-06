Last Updated:

Train Passes Through Football Ground In Front Of Spectators; Netizens Say 'amazing'

The viral video opens up to show the Cierny Hron Railway line dividing the pitch and the main stand of Slovakian minnows Tatran Cierny Balog.

Written By
Purnima Mishra
Viral video

Image: Twitter/@mdumar1989


One of the highlights of sports is viewers coming out to enjoy it in the stadiums. It goes without saying that they want to enjoy every moment of the action on the field and any distraction or interruption is sure to put them off. However, spectators at a stadium in Slovakia did not seem too perturbed when a unique arrival blocked their view of the footballing action on the ground. 

A steam train passed right in front of their eyes while they were watching a football match. A video running viral on the internet shows a railway line right between the ground and the stands where the spectators are seated. As per reports, Slovakian minnows Tatran Cierny Balog is the team who flaunt this unique setting of the Cierny Hron Railway passing through the ground, though without affecting the footballers battling it out on the field. 

The video of the same was shared on Twitter by an account 'Creature of God'; sharing the video they wrote, "A narrow gauge railway in Slovakia is passing through the middle of a soccer stadium".

'Get me there', netizens react

The viral video has gained traction on the internet and has garnered around 3.4 million views. The video received thousands of likes and retweets and there was a flood of comments too.  Many also posted gifs and emojis to share their amazement. and wanted to go to the place to experience it.

READ | US man's dance video on 'Rowdy Baby' goes viral; netizens say 'U seriously rocked it'

A user wrote, "Amazing". A second user recalled a similar scene in a film and wrote, "Just like the movie Brewster's Millions." Another person joked, "Gotta be a red card offence!"

READ | Jason Momoa turns flight attendant; distributes water bottles to passengers in viral video
READ | Pakistan: PTI's motormouth leader Sheikh Rasheed spits during live debate; video viral
READ | Jeremy Lalrinnunga's 'weightlifting' tattoo goes viral after historic CWG 2022 gold: Watch
READ | 'You are all alive because of PM Modi': Bihar minister asserts in viral video
First Published:
COMMENT