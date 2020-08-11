US: Tremors Felt In North Carolina Moments After Bible Reading Described Powerful Quake

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck the US state of North Carolina just when a pastor was reading a passage from the Bible predicting an earthquake. Reports suggest that Father Richard Sutter of St. Gabriel’s Catholic Church had just reached the 19th chapter of 1 Kings when people started feeling the tremors. The earthquake was centered near Sparta and was the most powerful to hit the state in more than 100 years.

According to the reports, the Bible passage being read at that time referred to the prophet Elijah. It said, “After the wind there was an earthquake — but the LORD was not in the earthquake”. The 5.1 magnitude earthquake hit the state at 8:07am. Reportedly, several hours before this major earthquake, there was a much smaller quake. There were no fatalities reported. However, some minor structural damage was reported in Sparta, as well as cracks in roads.

Father Cory Catron who is the pastor of the Catholic mission in Sparta reportedly said that his church suffered no damage from the quake and everyone is safe. The Father called this event as a reminder of God's presence. The Charlotte Observer said that he didn’t feel it himself and it was the parishioners that came up to him as soon as the service ended. He also said that the moment can be a lesson for the times.

Reports suggest that at 11:15am, there was a 1.8 magnitude aftershock. During that time, Catron was offering his final blessing. He said that the ceiling creaked for about three seconds and everybody looked up. He added that people immediately realised what it was.

