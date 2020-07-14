Trevor Noah Shares Amusing 'actual Footage' Of Him Starting The Week; Watch Viral Video

Comedian Trevor Noah recently shared a hilarious post on his social media handle that has taken the internet by storm. The actor shared a video where he revealed how he starts the week. This post is sure to leave fans in splits.

The comedian shared a video where one can see a group of bikers all set to begin the race and among them is a small boy who is also participating in the race. And as the race begins, the small boy is still there trying to move forward. Along with this video, the actor also wrote how this video is so much relatable to him. He wrote, “Actual video footage of me starting off the week!” Check out the post below.

Fans could not stop themselves from commenting on how hilarious the video was. Some of them could also relate the video to them. One of them wrote, “At least you started it. I just stayed there.” While the other one wrote, “Slow and steady wins the race.” Fans also left laughing emojis and commented on all things fun. Check out a few comments on the post below.

Also read | Trevor Noah Pays Salaries Of Furloughed 'Daily Show' Crew Out Of His Own Pocket Amid Covid

Being an avid social media user, Trevor often goes on to share some fun posts that fans keep relating to it. During the lockdown, the comedian has been very active in sharing several pictures, videos, news, and much more. Apart from this post, he recently shared a post of a husky who can be seen sitting with a plate on the table. And as soon as his food is served, he waits for nobody and soon finishes his meal. Along with the post, Noah wrote, “Me at the restaurant after things return to normal.” Fans soon went on to comment on the post also relating it to them and some were left in splits. Check out the video below.

Also read | Trevor Noah Mocks Donald Trump’s Disinfectant Comment On The Daily Social Distancing Show

Trevor Noah is not only a comedian, but is also a political commentator and a television host. He is the current host of 'The Daily Show' where he goes on to interview several celebs and also talks about the current situation. He also goes on to enjoy a huge fan-following on social media.

Also read | India Has Emerged As Leader In Battle Against Coronavirus: American Lawmaker

Also read | Trevor Noah Featured In Marvel's 'Black Panther' In This Crucial Cameo

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.