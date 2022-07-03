Annual day celebrations at school were something students eagerly wait for. The event used to have everything related to arts including dance performances. And so, a similar video has been doing rounds on the internet. The video spoofs how annual day dance performances from the 90s era used to be.

As the video progressed, it showed three guys taking their positions for 'Nanare'. As the tune started to play the three started performing with suitable steps. The video surfaced on Instagram with the caption, "Nanare Song (90s annual day dance)". Netizens found the video both hilarious and entertaining.

Netizens react, 'I love that'

The trending video has grabbed the attention of many on the internet and has garnered around 19.7 million views accompanied by several likes and comments. The viral video has also prompted many to express their views, "The way when he kicked the cloth that fell on the ground while dancing", a user wrote. Another user said, "u took me back to my school days". One other user expressed, "Amazing performance n hairstyle as well".

Image: Instagram/@hari_._muniyappan