Tripura: Self-help Women Group Makes Eco-friendly Bamboo Diyas, CM Extends Support

Chief Minister of Tripura Biplab Kumar Deb, on November 6, launched bamboo candles, organic jaggery and jam made by a woman self-help group from Sipahijala district. Releasing the products in a simple program at his official chamber, the BJP leader said that the products were evidence that PM Modi’s call for bolstering local trade had reached even the smallest villages in India. The ceremony, which took place ahead of Diwali, also saw the presence of the members of SHG and Sipahijala District magistrate Vishwasree B.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly radio address ‘Maan Ki Baat’ has emphasised on the bamboo sector and ‘vocal for local’ and this initiative of the women SHGs proves that the concept of the PM has reached even to the remotest villages of Tripura,” the Lawmakers was quoted as saying by ANI.

'Bamboos could provide employement'

Lauding the woman for their work, Dev said that it was totally new concept. The woman of the self-help group also produced organic Jaggery and pineapple jam, besides the candles. Appreciating the idea of producing sweet products using locally available raw products, he said that they could not only fetch producer good accounts but also benefit local farmers. Talking about going ‘local’, the state leader also said that Bamboo plants grew and matured fast than others. Bamboo has the potential to create employment and income especially in small scale industries and state government is emphasizing on that sector, he asserted.

“We never knew about the concept of bamboo candles till the District Magistrate (DM), Block District Officer (BDO) and other coordinators came with the proposal to us. But there is a huge demand for our products. We made ‘diyas’ and candles for various price ranges,” Dipali Paul, a member of the SHG told ANI.

In Tripura, the majority of the SHGs are run by women and National Rural Livelihood Mission is playing a vital role in empowering them by promoting self-employment through SHG movement especially in the remote areas.

