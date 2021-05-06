Tripura Tea Garden Workers Get Two Frogs Married In A Ritual To Please Rain God: Watch

Tribal tea garden workers in West Tripura recently organised a Hindu wedding ceremony for two frogs in hope of pleasing the rain god, Indra. According to ANI, the village in Tripura organised the wedding for the two amphibians in a ceremony traditionally known as “banger biye” (frog wedding). The frogs tied the knot with aplomb after having taken a dip in the river and having been dressed in fancy wedding clothes.

The villagers believe that the wedding ceremony would save them from the drought-stricken condition of their tea garden. In the marriage, 2 toads were married performing all the rituals from a bath in a pond or river to new dresses and exchange of garlands. In a video uploaded by the news agency, the male toad is even seen putting vermillion, also known as sindoor, on the forehead of the female toad in a bid to signify her as his wife.

In the caption, ANI informed, “Tribal tea garden workers in West Tripura organised a Hindu wedding ceremony for two frogs, this tradition is called ‘Banger Biye”.

The caption further added, “This uncanny custom is carried out as the workers believed that it would appease the Hindu rain God, Lord Indra and thus bring rainfall, which would save them from the drought-stricken condition of their tea garden”.

Forg weddings in India

Meanwhile, this unusual sight is not new to India. Back in 2019, Karnataka's Udupi arranged the wedding of two frogs so as to please rain gods. In Karnataka, the ritual is called ‘Mandooka Parinaya’ and it was performed by the Udupi Nagarika Vedike or Udupi Citizen Forum (UCF). The frogs were dressed in custom made outfits for their wedding while the ceremony was performed as per Hindu traditions.

Similarly, in 2018, Assam natives also performed a wedding ceremony in which the female toad is made to sit and oil is applied to her body. Regionally known as ‘Bekhuli Biya’, a frog wedding in Assam, 'Bekhuli' means frog in Assamese language and 'Biya' stands for marriage. A mass feast, music and dance are also part of this ritual.

(With inputs from ANI)

