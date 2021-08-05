A reporter accidentally covered a pickup truck rolling into a lake behind him then sinking in a dramatic LIVE coverage watched by millions in Springfield, Illinois. In the footage now going circulating on Twitter, the correspondent is engrossed talking about the drought when GMC truck slipped off a boat backwards slowly and plunged into Lake Springfield. As Jakob Emerson was busy filming the segment for ABC News Channel 20, his crew alerted him of the incident occurring behind him. As the white truck sank, the bubbles appearing on the surface, catching everyone’s attention with the reporter’s camera focused on the sinking vehicle. “Now this is a new one,” he says in the mic, aghast.

In the nearly 1 minute and 15-second video, Emerson can be seen letting out a brief gasp as the truck submerges deeper and deeper and the crew is alert to the situation. They then head to cover the truck at the boat ramp instead. As per the reports, no one was hurt but the owner of the GMC was petrified. The entire incident was caught-on-camera while he remained oblivious at about 6:20 pm late evening.

As per the coverage a man could be seen launching a fishing boat at the ramp right before the GMC Sierra HD slips away into the water as Emerson reports with just the passenger-side mirror visible after a point. Then, the entire truck disappears in the lake. One of the auto broadcasters in the local area on Wednesday guessed from the grille that the truck was Denali, and would have cost the owner approximately $67,690 as per the GMC’s official website.

Netizens burst with hilarious responses

The internet heaped a stack of humorous responses in the comments section of the footage. “Wonder how they're going to explain that to the insurance company. But I'm an excellent driver,” said one making laughter emoticon. “I’m betting the driver didn’t set the brake and got out,” another speculated. “when you're trying to explain how you forgot about the parking brake,” another joked sharing an image from the video where boaters could be seen assembled having a discussion. "Do they need a ride home?" one other jokes.

