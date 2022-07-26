Truck Overturns After Hitting Toll Plaza; Woman Earns Praises For Saving Booth Worker

A woman rescued a toll booth worker from getting crushed by a speeding truck at a toll booth in Dehradun. The CCTV footage of the dangerous incident was shared by IAS officer Awanish Sharan on his official Twitter account and is going viral on the internet.

In the video, a truck was seen crashing into the toll booth after the driver seemingly tried to prevent a collision with the car stationed in front of it.

In the clip, after a speeding truck suddenly rams into a booth and overturns, a woman can be seen rushing inside the booth to rescue a toll booth worker to safety. The toll booth employee was then seen running to the right of the truck along with the woman who saved her.

Sharing the video on Twitter, the IAS officer wrote, "Watch carefully. In Dehradun’s toll plaza accident, a young woman, without caring for her life, saved a toll plaza worker by rushing inside the booth.”

Watch the viral video:

Since being shared the video has garnered over 487.1K views and 17.9K likes. After watching the remarkable courage shown by the woman, social media users took to the comments section to praise her.

"Impressive and courageous," says netizens

Reacting to the video, a user wrote, "Impressive and courageous and also grateful for the toll booth operators for installing accident proofing which saved the life of the toll operator in the first place. Employees life matter."

Appreciating the woman, another user said, "Fantastic alertness and presence of mind."

Taking to the comments sections, a third user said that we need such courageous people in our country.