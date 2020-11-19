'True Love': Man Saves Money For Whole Year To Surprise Wife With Her 'dream Home' | WATCH

In an overwhelming video which has surfaced on the internet, a man gifts his wife her dream house. The video shows the man surprising his hardworking wife and narrating their entire story using small chits with messages. Impressed by the couple, netizens have termed them as the 'sweetest couple ever'.

The 3 minutes 25 seconds long video begins with the couple sitting in a car, right in front of their dream home. However, the wife is completely unaware that the husband has bought the house. The wife has a giant gift box in front of her which she is struggling to open. The husband, simultaneously, is narrating the story through little hand-written chits. As the video progresses, we see the wife slowly unwrapping various layers of the boxes.

In the end, she finally discovers a key and her reaction is something that has left the netizens in complete awe. Through the tiny chits, the husband narrates the entire story. He reveals that the couple started with nothing in their first apartment. However, he had a memory of ordering pizza at their first apartment and enjoying it on the floor. He recreated that moment for his wife. Towards the end of the video, we see the wife extremely happy and both of them sit on the wooden floor of the apartment, with no furniture, as they enjoy their pizza.

Netizens react

Uploaded on November 11, the video has managed to gather over 410K likes. Completely emotional on watching the video, one Facebook user wrote, "This is such an amazing, beautiful story, it had me in tears, it brought me back to the first beautiful home my husband and I had, it's one of the most amazing feelings that a couple shares in love life, I am so happy for you guys, God bless you, and enjoy your home new home". Another person wrote, "I was good til he had the pizza on the floor! Then I cried! It really is all about love and working hard together. But always always it’s about love".

(Image Credits: Facebook/TheJustinFlomShow)

