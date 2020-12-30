'True New York Snowglobe': Snowstorm Turns City Into Winter Wonderland, Netizens Baffled

A mesmerizing footage of snowfall in the state of New York in December has left the internet bedazzled. A major snowstorm brought heavy snow, freezing rain and fierce winds across the US state as the wallop of heavy snow and slick of ice glazes covered the city. In an Instagram post shared by a New York resident on Instagram, thick near-blizzard weather conditions were captured on the footage from inside a house, as snow battered on the window panes. “A true New York Snow globe,” read the caption of the video.

As the clip opens, a woman named Eleni captures a snowstorm from a New York skyscraper. Several advisories were issued by the state authorities as at least 40 inches of snow engulfed the cityscape early December 29. National Weather Service office in Binghamton, New York in an online statement notified that the state witnessed astonishing 20.5 inches in six hours on December 29, one of the heaviest two-calendar-day snowstorms recorded in several years. As the storm struck, the woman captured the astonishing event through her glass window as whirling winds could be seen erupting outside during the winter holiday season. In the post, the NY resident explained that the city’s December snowstorm was turning it into the ‘wonderland’.

Mother Nature with a delivery in Binghamton overnight... pic.twitter.com/lfLi14klHm — Kevin Williams (@wxbywilliams) December 17, 2020

Netizens 'astonished' at blizzard

Internet was at loss for words as they were rendered aghast at the storm. “I would be screaming that looks scary,” one wrote. “Oh my goodness! That looks insane,” another said. “I thought you were all gonna drown underwater,” the third said. "I thought that was smoke- god I’m too used to California lmao,” said another, stunned at the footage. The clip attracted a tons of reactions as many rejoiced the snowfall, saying, it was typical to New York. “This looks like another planet to me. My desert brain can’t comprehend any of this. Is this Hoth,” one other joked.

