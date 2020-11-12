'True Wonder Of Nature': Rare Pink Diamond Auctioned For $26.6 Million In Geneva

A rare, fresh-cut pink diamond has been sold for $26.6 million Swiss francs on November 11, said auction house Sotheby who dubbed the glimmering stone as “a true wonder of nature”. The diamond was discovered by Russian diamond producer Alrosa in July 2017, the operators at auction house revealed. Elaborating further, they said that miners had cut it from the largest pink crystal ever found in the country.

Weighs 14.83 carats

The purple-pink stone, that weighs 14.83 carats, is the largest pink diamond with that colour grading to go on the block. It has been named “The Spirit of the Rose” after a ballet performed by the Ballets Russes and its legendary dancer Vaslav Nijinsky in 1911. The auction house had previously estimated that the rare stone could fetch in between $23 million to $38 million at the Geneva sale.

"This superb and exceptional Fancy Vivid Purple­Pink Internally Flawless diamond has been named 'The Spirit of the Rose'. What a beautiful and meaningful name for this magnificent Russian stone, that praises the qualities of the homeland and which will, undoubtedly, become part of its history," the auction house wrote on its website.

Opened at $16 million

The bidding in Geneva opened at $16 million but soon surged to the final hammer price of $21 million, plus commission. An interesting twist came when the winning bidder, who participated in the auction over the phone, chose to be anonymous and displayed his bid on the phone. Before Geneva, the exclusive diamond was shown in Hong Kong, Singapore and Taipei. Experts say that naturally coloured diamonds occur because they possess a particular lattice structure that refracts light to produce coloured, rather than white, stones. They were first discovered in 17th century India.

A few weeks ago, a rare, 102-carat white diamond was sold for $15.7 million at an online auction in Hong Kong. The diamond was sold at an auction hosted by auctioneer Sotheby’s. Deeming it as ‘world-class’ diamond, Sotheby’s said that the precious gem was auctioned without reserve.

