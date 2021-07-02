'Truly Amazing': Tamil Nadu Bride Performs Martial Arts In Saree After Wedding, Watch

A video of a bride performing martial arts has taken the internet by storm. The clip features Nisha, a newly married woman dressed in a saree performing martial arts in Thoothukudi district in Tamil Nadu. The bride performed martial arts to spread awareness among women about the importance of learning self-defence.

Bride performs martial arts after wedding ceremony

The video of the bride performing martial arts was shared by news agency ANI on Twitter. In the post, the caption described that the bride named Nisha, just after her wedding ceremony on June 28, performed 'Silambattam', a form of martial arts from Tamil Nadu. The video shows Nisha draped in a saree performing Silambattam while the people who watched her doing stunts were seen cheering for her. While replying to their tweet, ANI quoted Nisha as saying, "I performed traditional martial arts before the villagers soon after the wedding to make women aware of the importance of self-defense. I have been learning this for past 3 years. I want more people to learn this art: Nisha, from Thoothukudi district in Tamil Nadu". Watch the video here:

#WATCH Nisha from Thoothukudi district performed 'Silambattam', a form of martial art from Tamil Nadu, soon after her wedding ceremony on 28th June, to spread awareness about the importance of self-defense#TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/giLOPy1iDZ — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2021

I performed traditional martial arts before the villagers soon after the wedding to make women aware of the importance of self-defense. I have been learning this for past 3 years. I want more people to learn this art: Nisha, from Thoothukudi district in Tamil Nadu pic.twitter.com/cMhOXUOv19 — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2021

The video has garnered over 37K views and 2500 likes. Netizens, amazed by the incident shared their reactions in the comments section. One user commented, "Truly Amazing". Another individual commented, "You go Gal !! From this small town , in wedding attire ( means that long and heavy pattu ) and with such ease ! More power to you !". Another user commented, "Great thinking".

IMAGE: ANI/Twitter

Inputs from ANI

