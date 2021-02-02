'Truly Unbelievable': Parked Motorcycle Moves On Its Own In Viral Video; Netizens Baffled

A bizarre yet scary video has surfaced on the internet leaving the netizens astonished. The video features a parked bike moving on its own in an empty street, with no one around. Completely divided in their opinion, while few netizens believe that ghosts exist, others are saying there has to be some other reason behind it. People are also saying that it is an edited video.

In the caption, the uploader wrote, thankfully the activity was captured in a CCTV footage or no one would have been able to believe it. The 30-seconds very short video begins with a bike parked at a street. As the video moves further, we see the bike starts moving on its own and takes a slight turn. Towards the end of the CCTV footage, the bike falls down on its own, leaving the netizens in complete shock. Let’s have a look at the footage.

CCTV footage leaves the netizens divided

Two different views have been expounded on the above video. While few netizens believe that ghosts exist, others say that there is nothing like that and there has to be some other reason behind it. "Edited video, it's not possible. Ghost is not available on earth, if so then it would be not easy to survive on earth. Sorry but its fake", wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, "Wow we say ghost did it immediately...but why not God?? Even god is capable of such powers....first thing we get in mind is bhoot..". One Twitter user wrote, "some rarely natural or earth vibration gives farword motion, so that's time if bike sides stand very sensitive or friction less,bike will moved along the slope downs side direction". Tweeples can also be seen Retweeting the video with their own caption.

some time vibration gives motions, that motion goes as per slope direction at time of sides stand sensitivity or less friction — SATYANARAYANA (@AtctCenter) February 2, 2021

Unbelievable 😳 — Jitendra Gupta (@JiitendraGupta) February 2, 2021

What is this 🤔 https://t.co/T6E6Q4pZM2 — Javed Sohrab Khan (@javedkiani) February 2, 2021

Parked bike moves on its own in viral cctv footage. https://t.co/eIwu1hUTWf — hillaryjude (@HillaryJude2) February 2, 2021

In another similar incident, a woman was surprised when her home surveillance footage captured her dead cat’s ‘ghost’ curled up on the sofa ‘almost exactly a year’ after its death. While sharing the footage on Reddit, the woman, in the caption, wrote that she wasn’t sure if the incident could be explained. In the 32-second-clip, first, one can see a live cat moving from the bed and leaving the room. Within a few seconds, the video shows lights flickering and at that moment, a black shape, apparently, the ‘ghost’ of the cat appears into the view in the middle of the left sofa. The cat of the shape also becomes darker and clearer. In the video, one can also see the woman can also be seen walking into the room, however, she seems to be completely oblivious of the feline’s presence.

(Image Credits: Twitter/@Amberological)

