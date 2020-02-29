Trump’s Loyal African-American Supporters Spell ‘Democrats’ To Throw Insult

One of the most vocal African-American supporters of US President Donald Trump targeted Democrats pointing out the last four letters of it. Diamond and Silk, the two middle-aged women who constantly try to appeal to African-American voters for Trump, took part in America's most prominent conservative conference CPAC 2020 and spelt out the words ‘Democrats’ and ‘Republican’ to promote their argument.

“The last four letters in 'Democrats' spell 'rats.' R-A-T-S. Their symbol happens to be a donkey. Did y'all know that? Their symbol is donkey,” said the duo at the conference to insult the Democrats.

“To you Democrats; you might make an a** out of you but you are won't make an a** out of us. No, you won’t. Not to us. You can keep your free stuff because we don't want it,” they added.

The pair was Democrat until 2015 but make a dramatic shift and used social media and right-wing ecosystem to gain the attention of conservatives. They even bagged a deal for a book titled ‘Uprising’ which is supposed to tell the story about their ‘awakening’ and motive behind ‘ditch and switch’.

To promote Republicans, the duo said, “Now, the last four letters in Republican is 'I can.' Think about it y'all. 'I CAN'. I can think for myself. I can pull myself up by my bootstraps and I can obtain the American dream.”

Really makes you think. pic.twitter.com/lmcP6EOR2p — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) February 27, 2020

'IQ dropped'

The clip of this moment shared on Twitter has garnered more than 400k views and netizens think the viewers might have lost a few IQ points after listening to it.

Hey, if anyone is worried their IQ is too high - this minute and a half will knock it down a notch or two.#CPAC2020 https://t.co/4YRP1d0cDm — bob clendenin (@bobclendenin) February 27, 2020

Soon, to be added to the official Corona task force. https://t.co/742P2zySd4 — Thaddeus Arjuna (@ThaddeusArjuna) February 28, 2020

Makes me think that was really, really pathetic. — KB (@kaliope_bower) February 27, 2020

I had to stop. My brain was threatening to cut off it's own oxygen supply. — DebbieMaute *trumpISIMPEACHED* (@MauteDebbie) February 28, 2020

