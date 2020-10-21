Trump's Maskless Supporters Go 'all Over Each Other' To Grab Thrown MAGA Hats; Watch

While the United States continues to record thousands of COVID-19 cases each day, its President Donald Trump’s supporters went “all over each other” to grab the thrown Make America Great Again (MAGA) hats. Similar to other rallies held by the Republican leader, his supporters at Arizona event on October 19 (local time) went too close to each other to catch the hats that were being thrown at the audience. The song playing on the loudspeakers was Celine Dion’s My Heart Will Go On.

As soon as the video was posted on social media, internet users were quick to call all supporters of the US President “stupid” for defying social distancing measures and not wearing masks especially when the virus outbreak is still recording an uptick. Watch:

Trump supporters are all over each other reaching for thrown MAGA hats.



(That is the actual song playing.) pic.twitter.com/u8hEEI49pu — The Recount (@therecount) October 19, 2020

Here's another look at Trump's rally crowd in Arizona. pic.twitter.com/asWG1h0Axu — The Recount (@therecount) October 19, 2020

‘I got COVID-19’

From noting the “irony” of Titanic’s song playing in the background and posting the image of sinking ship to posting photos of edited texts on red hats, internet users or anti-Trump netizens began ‘trolling’ the crowd at Arizona. One of the users posted an image of a red baseball cap with the text in white saying, “I went to a Trump rally and all I got was Covid-19”. Several others said that Trump campaign should ‘sink’ just like the Titanic while one of them even posted an edited graphic that showed Trump throwing the novel coronavirus instead of MAGA caps.

Yes.....and this is exactly like The Titanic. — Angela Rae Jones (@GreenToneEnviro) October 19, 2020

The theme song for The Titanic?



Seems appropriate#sink — Rick Writes Now ✏️⌨️ (@RickWritesNow) October 19, 2020

If his stupid supporters show up for the rallies unmasked etc,then well I guess what they get they have coming to them.... — kathy Alexander (@nurseratchet461) October 21, 2020

"Fortunate Son," "YMCA" and now "Theme from Titanic."



Doesn't ANYONE pay attention to the lyrics before playing them at Trump's super-spreader rallies?! — Steve Ross (@Steven2Believen) October 19, 2020

What an appropriate song... the theme from a movie about a sinking ship. 🤣 — 🌊❄EastKentuckyResister❄🌊 (@angief1967) October 20, 2020

I guess they don’t know how it ends. — Pat Azarian, NastyWoman (@PatAzarian) October 19, 2020

The Titanic song? Seems ominous — M (@MRadzik) October 19, 2020

Before Arizona, netizens were left divided over US President Donald Trump breaking into a brief dance at a massive rally in Florida and Pennsylvania. Following his COVID-19 diagnosis, when trump resumed his reelection campaign just two weeks after testing positive for the novel coronavirus and told his supporters in Sanford, near Orlando that he is “immune” to COVID-19.

Florida campaign rally’s highlight became Donald Trump breaking into dance to The Village People’s YMCA. While the crowd cheered and the song was pumping on the loudspeakers, the US President did his so-called trademark dance, that includes pumping his fists and moving his legs. Soon after the video from Florida of Trump dancing caused a stir on the internet, the US President repeated the same at Pennsylvania.

