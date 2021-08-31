A large chunk of frozen meat recently made an appearance on one of the airports in the US. Since then, it has left people with “nausea”. On Tuesday, the US Transport Security Administration (TSA) shared a video that showed a large piece of frozen, uncooked meat on the baggage carousel. “There is a personal fowl on the carousel…Can chickens fly? Well… assuredly no poultry is flying like this,” the Federal Department wrote in the caption alongside the video.

The chicken cube, which appeared to be composed out of wings and drumsticks, left not only the passengers nauseated but also irked netizens. “Omg I’d hate to have my bag on this conveyer belt after that,” wrote a user. Meanwhile, a second user commented, “Man…Looks like all the other luggage on that carousel has been cross-contaminated….” While a third user quipped, “Someone went cold turkey.”

TSA warns passengers

Meanwhile, the TSA took the opportunity to urge users to refrain from carrying ‘raw meat’ while travelling on aeroplanes. “Don’t wing your travel packing. In order to keep from ruffling any feathers meat should be properly packaged. Ice or dry ice is permitted to keep the flock chilled,” it wrote. The agency also asked passengers to Ask TSA before they decide to fly raw meat with them.

While this passenger created headlines for transporting chicken meat, another passenger was caught smuggling finches from Georgetown, Guyana to the US. The man later identified as Kevin Andre McKenzie reportedly packed the songbirds inside hair rollers but was caught during second baggage checking after he landed from JetBlue Flight and proceeded to the exit at New York's JFK Airport. The birds are used as high stakes in singing contests in New York suburbs including Brooklyn and Queens.

Flinches are a highly sorted after species in Now York and the rest of America. Although they are already highly popular for their melodious voices, the Guyanese variety is more desired for local singing contests. These competitions, often conducted in public spheres, involve two flinches singing and a judge deciding a winner amongst them. The winning bid is then sold and can fetch a price as high as $10,000.

Image: TSA/instagram