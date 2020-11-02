Turkey Earthquake: 70-yr-old Rescued From Debris After 34 Hours, Says 'never Lost My Hope'

A 70-year-old man was rescued from the debris of a collapsed building in Izmir City after being stuck there for 34 hours. According to the Associated Press, the man named Ahmet Citim got stuck under the rubble of a collapsed building that fell down after a strong earthquake in the Aegean Sea hit Turkey and Greece on Friday, October 30. Citim was ten to hospital after he was pulled out of the debris on Sunday.

'In good condition'

Turkish Health Minister Dr. Fahrettin Koca informed on Twitter that Citim's condition is good and will get better in a short time. "I never lost my hope," Koca quoted Citim as saying after he was rescued from the debris. As of Sunday, rescue teams were working on eight collapsed buildings and had saved 104 lives until then. Koca said that more than 5,000 rescue workers were trying to reach out to people stuck under rubbles of collapsed buildings.

Koca informed on Twitter about the rescue of a three-year-old girl who was stuck under the debris for more than 65 hours. Koca said that a 3-year-old girl named Elif was rescued after 65 hours, adding that she was conscious and did not suffer any serious muscle crush or fracture. Koca said that she was admitted to the intensive care unit because she had remained under the debris for a long time. Earlier, Elif's sister Idil was also rescued.

A strong 7.0 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and Greece on Friday and killed at least 80 and two people in respective nations. The earthquake damaged several buildings in Turkey, where more than 900 people have been injured. The earthquake also triggered a mini-tsunami in the Aegean Sea, the epicentre, and also caused floods in parts of Turkey and Greece.

