Turkey Gamer's Livestream Video Captures Horrific Earthquake I Watch

A gamer’s live stream video is widely being circulated on the internet after it captured the exact moment when a powerful earthquake struck Turkey. Shot in the western province of Izmir, the 44-second clip shows the boy named ‘Falconn2K’ playing a video game, when his house starts shaking vigorously. He could then be seen sprinting out of the room yelling loudly before the camera finally shuts down.

The 44-second long clip, originally shared by Guardian starts by showing the young boy live-streaming his gaming session on Twitch as comments pour in. After a few seconds, his room suddenly starts vibrating vigorously. Left aghast, he immediately removes his wired headphones and runs out, probably to alert his family and can be heard shouting in the background. As the clip ends, the whole room could be seen bouncing with a few cracking sounds heard from a distance.

Agean sea earthquake

Earlier on Friday, October 30, an earthquake of magnitude 6.6 hit the Izmir province in Turkey and several parts of the Greek islands in the region. The seismologists from Greece stated that the earthquake's magnitude had reached 6.9. As the two countries work to control the situation, multiple casualties and fatalities are being reported. While Izmir has reported 17 deaths and 700 people with confirmed injuries, two children have been found dead under a collapsed wall in Samos island as the search operation continues.

In the aftermath, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed “sadness” over the loss of lives and destruction caused by the earthquake that struck Turkey and Greece, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement. Not only did he express his condolences to the affected families, but also wished the injured a “speedy recovery”. In addendum, he also offered assistance to the affected nations in case required by any of the two affected nations.

