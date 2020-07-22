Tweeple Expect A 'jumpscare' As They Zoom Into This Picture, What Do You See?

Twitter has become a platform for interesting content, featuring all that is trending across the globe. Recently, a new post went viral that has been gaining attention on the platform. The post was uploaded by the account named ‘isaiah’. It managed to gather 156.6K likes and 44.5K Re-tweets and comments.

'Zoom slowly'

The image uploaded is a very normal looking image which says, ‘Zoom in slowly’. And that is when the magic happens, that leaves the people stunned. The image was uploaded on July 19 and has received various reactions by the people.

Most of the people left comments appreciating the creativity. There are also people who termed it as 'Manipulation with the eye'. People also callied it 5th dimensional experience and a jumpscare.

Nice eye manipulation 😎😎 — Neilrex999 (@neilrex999) July 19, 2020

thank you i was expecting a jumpscare — zaph (@zaphko) July 19, 2020

It's actually hard for are devices to process the image zoomed that's why it happens . — Neilrex999 (@neilrex999) July 19, 2020

Zoom in and out frantically and pretend you’re at a rave — Noe (@nsantos_71) July 20, 2020

There were people who could not understand the trick. To help them one person posted a comment which includes a screen recording of what happens after you zoom in. His comment alone received 84 likes and 4 Re-tweets.

Let me help u pic.twitter.com/OPS9nXyqhC — aaaaaa wayyu (@kambajing) July 21, 2020

(Image Credit: Twitter/ZAYQCL)

