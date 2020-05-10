Tweeple Get Nostalgic As They Post Pics Of Places They Wish To Visit Post Lockdown

As people around the world are staying home due to the coronavirus lockdown restrictions, they have taken over the Internet to share images of the places they can’t wait to get back. With a Twitter trend ‘Can’t wait to walk down the aisle’, netizens are sharing various aisles that want to revisit post-lockdown. From a movie theatre to book stores, internet users are getting nostalgic while sharing the images of their ‘favourite’ places.

‘Can’t wait..’

Here are the most trending tweets,

can’t wait to walk down the aisle pic.twitter.com/1ZnTEB7qf6 — maryy 🧃 (@http_maaryy) May 6, 2020

I can't wait to walk down one aisle and then another aisle several hours later drunk with my friends pic.twitter.com/rTUskyXxm5 — brendan fraser in the mummy (@Wayneb2010) May 8, 2020

Can’t wait to walk down the aisle pic.twitter.com/Nucyqa7XbG — keani 🧁 (@keani_yafreak) May 9, 2020

I can’t wait to walk down the aisle and am definitely gonna cry😢😭🚶‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/GfWVGmVJBb — Cashy (@CashyMuller267) May 7, 2020

Can’t wait to walk down the aisle pic.twitter.com/oNCyh0rgjA — 𝘼𝙧𝙩𝙝𝙪𝙧𝙁𝙡𝙚𝙘𝙠🃏 (@ibbycasanova_) May 7, 2020

can’t wait to walk down the aisle pic.twitter.com/kfz9v9TOM2 — dalia (@daliakhms) May 5, 2020

Can’t wait to walk down the aisle pic.twitter.com/AJu7LsnLPq — Jakie ⚡️ (@Jakiejakss) May 6, 2020

Can’t wait to walk down the aisle again pic.twitter.com/Zujxx8Q6t5 — reemah 🦋 (@Kareemah_xo) May 7, 2020

I can’t wait to walk down the aisle 🥵🥵🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/2EnI1t0zXB — Cait (@C8lanpaige) May 9, 2020

Meanwhile, coronavirus, which originated in China in December 2019, has now claimed over 280,000 lives worldwide as of May 10. According to the tally by an international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 212 countries and territories and has infected more than four million people. Out of the total infections, more than one million have recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries including Spain, and the economy is struggling.

