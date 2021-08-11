Twig Lookalike Insect Breaks Internet, Netizens Baffled At 'creation' As Video Goes Viral

Earth is a unique place of amalgamation of various species, thus making nature a wonderland. Nature has never failed to astonish with its strange and distinctive animals. Recently, viral video footage of a winged creature has made headlines throughout the internet.

The little creature has a perfect resemblence to a broken twig. The video titled the ‘broken twig’ was shared on Twitter by an IFS officer Susanta Nanda. No one will believe it until one sees the video. The video is so intriguing that one might watch the video more than once.

The caption of the video reads, “Broken twig?? It’s a Moth. Looks like a piece of twig with bark, even resembling the layering of wood tissue at the “cut” ends to avoid predation. God’s amazing creations.”

Have a look:

God’s amazing creations. pic.twitter.com/FrLM62FPAJ — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 10, 2021

This unique creature is a moth known as the Buff-tip moth. These are found in England, Wales, and Scotland.

The video, which was posted on August 10, has received more than 5,800 views and a huge range of comments. While many people were enthralled by the strange-looking moth, others demanded further information about it.

People are awestruck by the uniqueness of the moth, in his Twitter account, some has commented, “Just amazing...How this feature translation happens from the biotic to the abiotic is just next level.. I actually thought it was a twig first hand”, while another has written, “Camouflage *Nature* at its best. Curious to know which moth species is this and where is it found mostly.”

While another Twitter user has shared his story of countering with other unique species, “I saw a frog in Thekkadi forest which was exactly like a dried leaf. I had its picture somewhere in my archives. Amazing camaflouge.”

More about Twig insect

According to wildlife specialists, these Buff-tip insects fly at night and frequently congregate in huge groups. These species are mostly found in the trunk area of a tree. It looks like silvery grey colour with buffy head, and have a buff patch at the end of their wings, according to wildlife specialists. While these insects are only active during the summer.

Like the Buff-tip moths, there are other insects that look like leaves. Also known as walking leaf, these are usually flat insects that are green in colour. They are given this name due to their striking leaflike appearance.

