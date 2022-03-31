Last Updated:

Twitter Asks, 'You Good?', LinkedIn's Response Is What You Often Wish For At Work Place

Twitter often shares post and in the latest post, Twitter wrote two words, "you good?" LinkedIn replied to their post and here's what they wrote.

Twitter's official handle often shares posts on the microblogging site. Their posts grab the attention of not only netizens but also the brands. Several brands share witty responses to the tweets on Twitter. The latest post shared by Twitter has caught the attention of LinkedIn. LinkedIn's response to post is what you often wish for at work place. 

In the latest post, Twitter wrote two words, "you good?" LinkedIn replied to their post and can you guess what they wrote? In response, LinkedIn wrote, "a meeting that could have been an email actually did become an email, so I'm feeling great." Twitter's latest post has garnered over 320K likes and over 30K Retweets. 

Pizza Hut responds, 'No, we're pizza'

Twitter's post, besides the work-related reaction from LinkedIn, prompted responses from several other brands. Nothing company responded to the post shared by Twitter. In response, Nothing wrote, "yeah, what's there to complain about?" Technology company IBM did not hold back and reacted to the post by Twitter. IBM in response wrote, "We might be Big Blue, but that's not how we're feeling today." American fast-food restaurant responded, "no, we're pizza." Alexa too responded to the tweet and thanked Twitter for asking. Here are some of the reactions of different brands: 

Netizens ask Twitter, 'how are you'

Twitter's post not only prompted responses from brands, but even netizens also shared their reactions. One user wrote, "Yes but how are you." Another netizen wrote, "I’m good, but with 75 K followers, I get very little response. Used to get thousands for almost all responses. What’s up?" Another user wrote, "No twitter, actually I’m not good. My morning started off by being woken up by a train 3 minutes before my alarm went off. The when I was in the shower I got soap in my eye and it burned. Then I burnt my waffles and didn’t have anymore so had to eat burnt waffles for breakfast." Check out some netizens reactions: 

