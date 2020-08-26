Twitter Hails 'power Of Unity' As Lions Get Chased By A Herd Of Buffaloes

Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda recently took to social media to share a video of lions being chased by a herd of buffaloes in what he suggests is a perfect example of the hunter becoming hunted. Susanta shared the video with an important message saying the video showcases how unity is synonymous with victory. "Unity & victory are synonymous. Lions hunting the buffalo becomes hunted due to unity of the group...." Susanta captioned his post that he shared on August 25 on Twitter.

Unity & victory are synonymous🙏



Lions hunting the buffalo becomes hunted due to unity of the group.... pic.twitter.com/FbFeiqHyHH — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 25, 2020

The post has garnered more than 4,000 views and over 370 likes since being shared on the micro-blogging platform last afternoon. In the video, two lions can be seen getting ready to attack buffaloes as they were feeding in the field. As soon as the lions move towards the buffaloes, the entire herd runs away from them. However, a few buffaloes then lead the herd to chase back the lions into the wild, a moment that was captured on the camera. While this unfolds, a group of men can be seen watching everything from a distance. Here's what netizens have to say about the post:

Its a reminder to us #humanbeings that #nature will get back at us — KakaSahebBadami 🇮🇳 🐕🐎🐅🐆🐪🦉🐢🐬🐳🌍🌎🌏 (@KakasahebBadami) August 25, 2020

Power of unity — Swati (@swadoll24) August 25, 2020

Predator become the prey — Abolish all Religions (@banallreligions) August 25, 2020

Unity prevails, always — Cricket Junkie (@JunkieCricket) August 25, 2020

Thirst quenched

Meanwhile, in another video that Susanta shared yesterday, an individual can be seen giving a squirrel some water to quench its thirst. In the video, one can see a squirrel standing on its feet and drinking water from the bottle of the individual by holding it with its forelimbs. "Service to others is the rent you pay for your room here on earth. Thirsty Squirrel Grabs Some Water at the Grand Canyon. Always serve the animals in need," Susanta captioned the post, which has since garnered over 5,400 views and more than 840 likes.

“Service to others is the rent you pay for your room here on earth”



Thirsty Squirrel Grabs Some Water at the Grand Canyon. Always serve the animals in need🙏 pic.twitter.com/dNsPIDPLwT — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 25, 2020

