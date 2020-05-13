Twitter Launches New Emoji To Express Gratitude After 26% Surge In ‘thankful’ Tweets

Twitter has come up with a new emoji after the micro-blogging platform witnessed a huge surge in tweets expressing gratitude amid the coronavirus pandemic. While stay-at-home orders were issued and lockdowns were implemented in several countries across the world after the World Health Organisation (WHO) officially recognised COVID-19 as a pandemic, frontline workers were exempted from it as a part of coronavirus response.

People have been expressing gratitude towards frontline workers and those providing essential services in various ways. While many clapped for the workers from their balconies, social media was abuzz with words like ‘gratitude’ and ‘thankful’. Twitter said that the social media platform recorded over 250 million tweets worldwide expressing gratitude and thanks, since March 15, a 26 per cent increase from February’s average.

Twitter further added that the most common word used while expressing gratitude was “everyone” which includes healthcare profession, workers providing essential services and those who reached out. The new emoji released by Twitter consists of two hands making a heart symbol, in a similar way how people express their love and appreciation for something or someone in real life.

To give you another way to show your gratitude, we’ve created an emoji that will appear when you use #thankful or other hashtags for #gratitude (in various languages). — Twitter Data (@TwitterData) May 12, 2020

'Work from home forever'

Separately, Twitter announced on Tuesday that it plans to allow all its employees to continue working from home in the future, even after its offices reopen after the pandemic is over. Twitter said that its offices will not likely open before September, and it will be reopened gradually and with great caution. The company has also decided not to hold any person to person meetings or events this year.

“If our employees are in a role and situation that enables them to work from home and they want to continue to do so forever, we will make that happen. If not, our offices will be their warm and welcoming selves, with some additional precautions, when we feel it’s safe to return,” said the company in a statement.

