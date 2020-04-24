Twitter Reacts To "Why Do Eagles Always Look Angry?" And It Is Hilarious

With the Coronavirus lockdown in effect, people are resorting to everything creative to pass their time. From developing cooking skills to binging on TV shows to sketching, people are doing it all. Amid all of this, new social media trends are also picking up like Yorkshire Museum starting a Curator Battle to showcase the World's Creepiest Object and many more. Netizens are also taking their chances and have come up with the absurdest of questions.

Twitterati reacts to why Eagles are always angry and it is hilarious

Why do Eagles always look angry no matter what they do? 🦅 pic.twitter.com/j5sR0cwVJh — Nature is Lit🔥 (@NaturelsLit) April 22, 2020

The lastest one on this wagon is a netizen asking why are Eagles always angry. While the question is hilarious in itself, Twitterati has taken the jokes to a whole other level. From comparing them to humans to justifying their tendency to be angry, they have done it all.

It's because we humanize its "face" expression — Ewerton Coutinho (@cou_ewerton) April 22, 2020

you expect a killing machine to wave and smile — jinx💋🧛🏾 (@McMeezy_) April 22, 2020

Well, how would you feel if people still talked about you throwing snowballs at a Children's holiday figure 18,756 days ago? — Just Draft a WR and LB (@Final_Phlash) April 22, 2020

Resting eagle face — Tim Dilworth (@t_dil82) April 22, 2020

"Eagles look angry no matter what they do" pic.twitter.com/5APxX2Ctlo — Breonnick (@Breonnick_5) April 22, 2020

I'd be angry too if weird strangers filmed me bathing. — Matt Malepeai (@UceBuffer) April 22, 2020

Because they see everything up close and it PISS them off — 🏁 THENEW 🏁 (@FATHERJEM) April 22, 2020

...they must see a lot of nonsense from up there — sanabria. (@heyasanabria) April 22, 2020

The last time an eagle trended on Twitter was in January 2020 when a video was shared by Rajya Sabha MP Parimal Nathwani. The video showed how an Eagle swept down to hunt a mountain goat. The eagle displayed amazing strength holding the goat by its horns and taking flight. It was the nail-biting action that was thrilling, as pointed out by netizens.

