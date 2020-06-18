Twitter Rolls Out Audio Tweets Feature, Netizens Say 'arguments Are Going To Be Loud Now'

Days after rolling out Fleets and allowing users to add disappearing stories, Twitter has now come out with another new feature. This time, the Jack Dorsey-led site has offered users a feature enabling them to add voice notes to their tweets.

You can Tweet a Tweet. But now you can Tweet your voice!



Rolling out today on iOS, you can now record and Tweet with audio. pic.twitter.com/jezRmh1dkD — Twitter (@Twitter) June 17, 2020

Aimed at adding a "human touch" to the tweets, Twitter rolled out the feature for iOS users on June 17. As per Twitter, the new feature would allow 140 seconds of audio. That would mean 280 characters in a tweet and 140 additional seconds of voice note. In addition, if a user wants to say more, he/she can record more, and Twitter would change it into tweet threat.

Read: Twitter Tests New Audio Tweet Feature For Limited IOS Users To Add ‘a More Human Touch’

"Sometimes 280 characters aren’t enough and some conversational nuances are lost in translation. So starting today, we’re testing a new feature that will add a more human touch to the way we use Twitter – your very own voice", the microblogging platform wrote in its blog.

Soon after the news broke out, Netizens started dishing out rib-tickling memes and jokes. While many of them reiterated the demand for an edit button, others just voiced out against Twitter’s liking of the iOS system.

Read: How To Voice Tweet On Twitter? Explore The New Audio Feature On The Social Media Platform

I swear Twitter hates Android. — ᴅᴇᴊɪ xᴏ™ 💦🌍 (@dejiimole) June 17, 2020

list of people who asked for this feature pic.twitter.com/ei6lWdhF1f — 𝒶𝓋 (@_humnava) June 17, 2020

We'll be listening to threads like this now . pic.twitter.com/eUto78MRh6 — Rhys ♡ (@khumii_rhys) June 17, 2020

hey Twitter, here's some cool suggestion:

1. folders for bookmarks

2. search bar for DMs

3. lists for blocked account so we can put them in separate list on why we block certain people

4. bring back the option to use gif as pfp



thanks. — rhea⁷ ⟭⟬ (@tinykoos) June 17, 2020

Twitter users now : pic.twitter.com/YzEj7m6FEv — Pranjul Sharma 🐰 (@pranjultweet) June 17, 2020

You can do this but not edit a tweet? — Frank (@frank173869) June 17, 2020

Read: Akshay Kumar Responds To A Sketch By A 10-yr-old Fan; Twitterati Swoons Over The Gesture

Read: While Alia Bhatt Loses 500K+ Followers On IG, Fans Trend #IStandWithAliaBhatt On Twitter

Feature only for original tweets

According to the official Help page on Twitter, audio tweets can only be added to original tweets, this means that users won't be able to reply or retweet using the latest feature. Another minor setback which for some may be that the static image of one's Twitter profile photo will be attached to the audio tweet, this static image won't change even if the end-user has changed their profile picture. Users can easily play audio tweets by hitting the play button.

On the other hand, iOS users will get a dock that appeared at the bottom of the app so users can easily listen to audio tweets while also scrolling through their respective feeds. The audio tweets are also expected to play in the background once the user switches to another application.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.