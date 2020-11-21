Twitter Ropes In Viral Dad Who Was Photobombed By His Kid For Conversation Control Tool Ad

Microblogging website Twitter recently announced that it has roped in Robert Kelly, who is also known as ‘BBC dad’ on the internet, to showcase their latest conversational control tools. Back in 2017, Kelly had shot to fame after his attempts to answer a question during a televised interview were interrupted by his daughter and son. Now, following the internet sensation, BBC dad returned to relive his viral moment in Twitter’s latest advertisement about its control tools.

In Twitter’s advertisement, Kelly speaks about the new feature that allows users to restrict who can respond to their tweets. He also talks about how one can go on their Twitter engagements while avoiding interruptions. In the clip, Kelly plays himself and is interrupted by his wife and children. The video also features a crowd of other uninvited guests and even explains how one can restrict people from interrupting their work.

As someone who knows something about interruptions, we asked #BBCdad @Robert_E_Kelly to help us talk about Twitter’s conversation settings, which give brands more control over the conversations they start. https://t.co/i5eC2qEyRf pic.twitter.com/RSvqqpIyjT — Twitter Marketing UK (@TwitterMktgUK) November 17, 2020

In a follow-up post, Twitter also asked ‘BBC dad’ how it felt to relive the three-year-old viral moment. While calling it a “bit surreal,” Kelly responded to the tweet and added this time he structured it to follow the original video. He said that the shoot was “exhausting,” but his kids loved it.

It was a bit surreal. Last time it was all by chance of course, but this time we actually structured it to follow the original video, right down to the order of the children and my wife entering the room. That was both humorous and a little weird - a small mishap video... — Robert E Kelly (@Robert_E_Kelly) November 17, 2020

exploded into this global event. The shoot was a little exhausting for my wife – she had to physically pull the kids out of the room repeatedly across different takes. But the kids loved it. You can see it in their faces in the commercial. — Robert E Kelly (@Robert_E_Kelly) November 17, 2020

Netizens call the ad ‘brilliant’

Meanwhile, Twitter’s latest advertisement has struck a chord in the minds of netizens. While some users called the ad “clever,” others called it “brilliant”. One user wrote, “This will forever be my favourite video of all time. The kids, the wife, the father trying so hard not to laugh. Love your family, Robert E. Kelly”. Another added, “This is one of the greatest ads I’ve ever seen - bravo”. “Love it! I’ll never tire of seeing ‘BBC Dad’ and his great family,” added fourth.

This was a joy to do, we made this with #BBCdad @Robert_E_Kelly who recreated that wonderful viral moment with his kids. https://t.co/70xZCEBzaP — Gordon MacMillan (@gordonmacmillan) November 17, 2020

