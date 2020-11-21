Last Updated:

Twitter Ropes In Viral Dad Who Was Photobombed By His Kid For Conversation Control Tool Ad

Twitter announced that it has roped in Robert Kelly, who is also known as ‘BBC dad’ on the internet, to showcase their latest conversational control tools.

Written By
Bhavya Sukheja
Twitter

Microblogging website Twitter recently announced that it has roped in Robert Kelly, who is also known as ‘BBC dad’ on the internet, to showcase their latest conversational control tools. Back in 2017, Kelly had shot to fame after his attempts to answer a question during a televised interview were interrupted by his daughter and son. Now, following the internet sensation, BBC dad returned to relive his viral moment in Twitter’s latest advertisement about its control tools. 

In Twitter’s advertisement, Kelly speaks about the new feature that allows users to restrict who can respond to their tweets. He also talks about how one can go on their Twitter engagements while avoiding interruptions. In the clip, Kelly plays himself and is interrupted by his wife and children. The video also features a crowd of other uninvited guests and even explains how one can restrict people from interrupting their work. 

READ: Twitter To Give @POTUS Account To Biden On Inauguration Day Even If Trump Doesn't Concede

In a follow-up post, Twitter also asked ‘BBC dad’ how it felt to relive the three-year-old viral moment. While calling it a “bit surreal,” Kelly responded to the tweet and added this time he structured it to follow the original video. He said that the shoot was “exhausting,” but his kids loved it. 

READ: Facebook, Twitter CEOs Oppose Changes Allowing US Government To Dictate Content Moderation

Netizens call the ad ‘brilliant’ 

Meanwhile, Twitter’s latest advertisement has struck a chord in the minds of netizens. While some users called the ad “clever,” others called it “brilliant”. One user wrote, “This will forever be my favourite video of all time. The kids, the wife, the father trying so hard not to laugh. Love your family, Robert E. Kelly”. Another added, “This is one of the greatest ads I’ve ever seen - bravo”. “Love it! I’ll never tire of seeing ‘BBC Dad’ and his great family,” added fourth. 

READ: Twitter Tenders Apology For Showing Ladakh As Part Of China Post Centre's Warning

READ: Centre Unsatisfied With Twitter's Apology; Focus On Rectifying Geotagging Issue: Sources

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND