Twitter Takes Away Blue Tick From Celebs, Netizens React With Hilarious Memes

Elon Musk made a change in Twitter policy and the blue tick verification has been removed from several high-profile Twitter accounts. It sparked a meme fest.

Anjali Choudhury
Image: Shahid Kapoor/Instagram


Elon Musk made a change in Twitter's policy as a result of which the blue tick verification was removed from several high-profile accounts. The change triggered a meme fest on the microblogging site as several celebrities and public figures lost the blue tick from their official handles. This took place a month after it was announced that users would have to pay to retain the blue tick on their handles.

Netizens came up with the most hilarious memes on celebs losing their Twitter verification. Not just netizens, but even Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari and Amitabh Bachchan posted funny reactions on their Twitter handles. Take a look at some of the funniest memes after celebrities lost their legacy verified blue ticks on Twitter.

Bollywood celebrities who lost their blue ticks on Twitter include Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Nargis Fakhri, Vir Das and more. Meanwhile, other notable personalities who lost their blue ticks were Donald Trump, Yogi Adityanath, Bill Gates, Priyanka Gandhi and others.

