Twitter User Bakes Cookies In Overheated Laptop Charger, People Hail 'additional Feature'

A Twitter user recently shared an unusual use of a laptop power adapter that has left netizens laughing their guts out. In a hilarious post, user Mea took kitchen hacks to the next level and showed how she utilises her overheating Apple MacBook charger by placing cookie dough on the device. While sharing two images, the Los Angeles resident suggested cookie getting baked on the adapter of her laptop charger owing to how hot it gets if used for several hours.

Mea put together a collage in a ‘before and after’ fashion. The first image was of a cookie dough lump that was kept on the charger. The second picture, on the other hand, was how the finished result was. The result was quite unexpected as it looked as good as how a normal oven-baked chocolate chip cookie will look. Check out the post below:

Netizens call it an ‘additional feature’

Since shared, the viral Twitter post has garnered over 390,000 likes and thousands of retweets and comments. While some users could relate to the laptop charger getting overheated, others commented that they would try baking cookies this way next time while they charge their laptop. Several Twitteratis also suggested a few hacks to “adapter baking” and others said that try it themselves to maybe fry an egg.

One user wrote, “You accept all cookies- what did you expect would happen,” another added, “Next time, place a parchment paper under the dough. It'll make clean up super easy and won't leave your charger greasy. Just saying”. “When your computer comes with its own cookie maker,” wrote third. “If you put a blanket over it, it’s a foot warmer or a fire starter. Either way! Toasty!!,” added fourth.

You have to set your computer to not accept cookies. — lawprofblawg (@lawprofblawg) January 14, 2021

Nice additional feature! — Ben Turk Tolub (@bstt) January 14, 2021

I have burns on my arm from falling asleep on one of these u could prolly cook steak on it — Chippy (@chipman_eric) January 15, 2021

grandma can’t cook em the way the mac charger can 😤 — 🎆 𝔣𝔞𝔦𝔯𝔶 𝔤𝔬𝔱𝔥𝔪𝔬𝔱𝔥𝔢𝔯 🎆 (@NotKallyn) January 14, 2021

I can’t tell if this is fake because I’ve totally burnt myself on one once 😫😂 — Phoenix Fatale (@Phoenix_Fatale_) January 14, 2021

Well, that's one way to do it! 🍪 — Nestle Toll House (@NestleTollHouse) January 14, 2021

Same difference... They taste the same! — Oliver Coates (@Ollie_Coates03) January 14, 2021

