Twitter User Shares Picture Of 'miracle', Netizens Claim Sign From 'Saint Spaghettio'

A Twitter user recently took to the microblogging website to share with the world an instance of what he described as a ‘miracle’ as viewed by him and his wife.

Twitter user shares picture of 'miracle'

A Twitter user by the name of  Matthew Burnside has recently shared a picture of what he and his wife have dubbed a 'miracle'. According to his Twitter post, Matthew's wife called out to him with a sense of urgency and when he reached he found that the 'miracle' she was claiming was a smiling face made that was coincidentally made while his wife was cooking spaghetti.

A sign from 'the Flying Spaghetti monster' 

Take a look at the post below.

Since being uploaded o May 13, the post has already accumulated more than 750 thousand likes and been retweeted more than a 100,000 time. Take a look at some hilarious comments below.

