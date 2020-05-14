Twitter User Shares Picture Of 'miracle', Netizens Claim Sign From 'Saint Spaghettio'

Quick links:
A Twitter user by the name of Matthew Burnside has recently shared a picture of what he and his wife have dubbed a 'miracle'. According to his Twitter post, Matthew's wife called out to him with a sense of urgency and when he reached he found that the 'miracle' she was claiming was a smiling face made that was coincidentally made while his wife was cooking spaghetti.
Take a look at the post below.
my wife witnessed a miracle today & yelled across the house with an urgency that had me sprinting. I thought something terrible had happened but when i came into the kitchen she said: Look... pic.twitter.com/KHw0XsQLJU— Matthew Burnside (@MatthewBurnsid7) May 12, 2020
Since being uploaded o May 13, the post has already accumulated more than 750 thousand likes and been retweeted more than a 100,000 time. Take a look at some hilarious comments below.
*Saint Spaghettio— Matthew Burnside (@MatthewBurnsid7) May 12, 2020
The Flying Spaghetti Monster has sent you a sign - his noodly visage on your ladle. Truly thou art blessed.— Martyn Cornell (@zythophiliac) May 12, 2020
I witnessed a miracle too- with my peanut butter. pic.twitter.com/HWrvSwgsQ1— Bethany Alexander (@B_Alexander_93) May 13, 2020
I looked down and my green onions were staring at me. pic.twitter.com/AdjrItEPJW— chris (@cnbosse) May 13, 2020
they're friends pic.twitter.com/iRJvRFk3FZ— shan🧸 (@jamteacake) May 13, 2020
The old gods are still watching. pic.twitter.com/yDZByy9PyT— Ron Swaggard (@RASwaggard) May 13, 2020
happy cup pic.twitter.com/9DviQxuW3g— ren (@bluntjedi) May 13, 2020
Heart potatoes pic.twitter.com/IfAJyQ6TFr— 🦌🐿 IStandWithJ2 (@mysteriouscorky) May 13, 2020
Couldn't bring myself to eat this little chap pic.twitter.com/NLdAjlL4gP— Lindsey Ryan (@LinMan1978) May 13, 2020
Onions send their love pic.twitter.com/ezPSzUkc1Z— Divya Chakravarthy (@Divvi) May 13, 2020
Mop is not impressed pic.twitter.com/Tq36mgGJXc— Colin Love (@colinlove) May 13, 2020
