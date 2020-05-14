Twitter User Shares Picture Of 'miracle', Netizens Claim Sign From 'Saint Spaghettio'

A Twitter user by the name of Matthew Burnside has recently shared a picture of what he and his wife have dubbed a 'miracle'. According to his Twitter post, Matthew's wife called out to him with a sense of urgency and when he reached he found that the 'miracle' she was claiming was a smiling face made that was coincidentally made while his wife was cooking spaghetti.

A sign from 'the Flying Spaghetti monster'

Take a look at the post below.

my wife witnessed a miracle today & yelled across the house with an urgency that had me sprinting. I thought something terrible had happened but when i came into the kitchen she said: Look... pic.twitter.com/KHw0XsQLJU — Matthew Burnside (@MatthewBurnsid7) May 12, 2020

Since being uploaded o May 13, the post has already accumulated more than 750 thousand likes and been retweeted more than a 100,000 time. Take a look at some hilarious comments below.

*Saint Spaghettio — Matthew Burnside (@MatthewBurnsid7) May 12, 2020

The Flying Spaghetti Monster has sent you a sign - his noodly visage on your ladle. Truly thou art blessed. — Martyn Cornell (@zythophiliac) May 12, 2020

I witnessed a miracle too- with my peanut butter. pic.twitter.com/HWrvSwgsQ1 — Bethany Alexander (@B_Alexander_93) May 13, 2020

I looked down and my green onions were staring at me. pic.twitter.com/AdjrItEPJW — chris (@cnbosse) May 13, 2020

The old gods are still watching. pic.twitter.com/yDZByy9PyT — Ron Swaggard (@RASwaggard) May 13, 2020

Couldn't bring myself to eat this little chap pic.twitter.com/NLdAjlL4gP — Lindsey Ryan (@LinMan1978) May 13, 2020

Onions send their love pic.twitter.com/ezPSzUkc1Z — Divya Chakravarthy (@Divvi) May 13, 2020

Mop is not impressed pic.twitter.com/Tq36mgGJXc — Colin Love (@colinlove) May 13, 2020

