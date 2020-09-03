Twitter User Portrays Shivaji Satam As Sherlock And Internet Does Not Approve; See Pic

A picture of Sherlock Holmes and Watson, with a twist, has been doing the rounds on social media lately. The picture mixes up the critically acclaimed show Sherlock and Indian television series, CID. It shows ACP Pradyuman and Abhijeet as the characters Sherlock and Dr Watson and most fans do not look pleased with the creation. A few of the internet users, however, find the idea hilarious for its uniqueness.

ACP Pradyuman as Sherlock

An edited snip from the web series Sherlock has lately been doing the rounds on Twitter. The original image features Benedict Cumberbatch in the shoes of Sherlock Holmes and Martin Freeman as Dr Watson. The edited picture tries to showcase ACP Pradyuman and his right hand Abhijeet as the iconic detectives who leave no stones unturned to solve a case.

Sherlock and Dr Watson’s faces have been edited with quirky pictures of Shivaji Satam and Aditya Srivastava. Aditya Srivastava looks deep in thought while Shivaji Satam is looking directly into the camera. The picture is being widely shared by internet users who believe the picture is too hard to miss. Most people have been trying to erase the memory of this picture since they do not agree with the spontaneous cross-over created.

I’ve just seen this on the internet and I can never unsee it. pic.twitter.com/s1iDEZPWD9 — Star Wars: AnuHope (@anumccartney) September 2, 2020

In the comments section of the post, people have put out their opinions about the CID and Sherlock mix. Few of the Twitter users have enquired about Daya who is an important character on the Sony show, CID. A few other people have been left shocked by the unsettling picture because Sherlock and CID are two crime shows that cannot be mixed. They both are considered polar opposites with their unique elements.

Some of the people who left comments on the post are quite disturbed by the creative photo. They have used various GIFs, images, and emoticons to put forth their thought. Have a look at few of the reactions here.

Sherlock is a 2010 detective series based on the iconic fictional character Sherlock Homes whose exceptional observation and probing skills help him tackle difficult cases. The show has been created by Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss and is a huge success amongst the audience. It features Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman in key roles.

Image courtesy: Still from YouTube (The Empty Hearse)

