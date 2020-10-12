Twitter User Surprises Zomato Valets With A Meal; Wins The Internet With His Kind Gesture

A Twitter user has lately been winning the internet with a sweet gesture of kindness. A young brother-sister duo, who go by the names Anish Raul and Vaishanavi Raul, decided to treat Zomato valets with some delicious food and the move is being appreciated by many. They released a wholesome video describing how the event went, while also thanking the delivery persons who have been working endlessly even in such unprecedented times.

Twitter moved by a duo's gesture of kindness

A Twitter user recently posted a video describing how simple acts of kindness can bring huge smiles. The video, posted by a handle named Vaishanavi Raul, showcases a young man ordering extra food from Zomato home delivery app to treat the food delivery valets. The video starts with Anish Raul ordering two dishes of every food item just to surprise the delivery person. When these Zomato valets arrive at different points in the day, they are told to have a meal with the customer. Most of them are seen declining the sweet offer at first but decide to go forward after much persuasion.

These valets are seen with bright smiles across their faces as such a sweet gesture is not a common sight. One of the valets is also heard speaking about how he has not had such an experience before. Another man takes permission from Anish to take some of the food back home so that he can share it with two of his kids. All of the delivery boys leave with a delightful smile while thanking the team for their wholesome gesture. The video was posted by Vaishanavi Raul, with the caption explaining how her brother shared all his meals with the Zomato riders for a day. Have a look at the video on Twitter here.

Had SO much fun creating this with @BluesBaba pic.twitter.com/lbgo5nYFci — Vaishanavi Raul (@RaulTweets_) October 11, 2020

The video was quick to go viral as it brought an instant smile to the faces of the viewers. A number of people have been lauding the initiative taken by the brother-sister duo while also speaking about how people can take this as an inspiration and do their best to bring about a change with humanity. Have a look at a bunch of reactions on the video here.

Your brother is real hero... — SHIVESH SINGH (@shiveshchandel) October 11, 2020

What your brother and you have done is beautiful. No other word to describe it.

Love and hugs to you both. May your tribe increase. — QuixoticPulger (@PPulger) October 11, 2020

Yesterday I gave treat to two kids out side KFC ,gave them chicken popcorn and then wanted to treat them with ice cream but both said chicken Khana hai then again treated them with chicken pop corn, it was such a delight to see them smiling and enjoying the treat. — Aman Singh Rajput (@FighttforSSR) October 11, 2020

OH MY GOD THIS IS. I mean. We should all do this. 🥺🥺 — Anuya Jakatdar (@anuyeaah) October 11, 2020

Image Courtesy: Vaishanavi Raul Instagram

