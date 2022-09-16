Twitter User's Post On Exorbitant Prices On Uber In Bengaluru Sparks Debate Online

Travelling has become much more comfortable with cabs availabe at every turn of the streets. But what if the price of a particular ride costs you double the nominal rate? This is what seems to have happened to a customer who took to Twitter to slam the extremely high prices of a popular ride-hailing company from his home to the Bengaluru airport. The person shared two different screenshots, which showed the prices of Bengaluru to Mumbai flights.

The images were shared by the CEO of The Ken Web, Rohin Dharmakumar on Twitter. The first image of the two showed the prices of Bengaluru to Mumbai flights, starting at Rs. 2,058. Meanwhile, the second screenshot showed an Uber cab ride from Dharmakumar's home to the Kempegowda International Airport. In the screenshot, while the Uber Premier was priced at ₹ 1,713, Uber XL was charging ₹ 2,638 for the same distance. Sharing the screenshots, Rohin wrote, "A ~1 hour Uber to Bengaluru airport costs 60-130% the price of a ~1.5-hour flight to Mumbai".

A ~1 hour Uber to Bengaluru airport costs 60-130% the price of a ~1.5 hour flight to Mumbai 😐 pic.twitter.com/zl5kFaCuNa — Rohin Dharmakumar (@r0h1n) September 12, 2022

Netizens say, 'Bangalore needs an airport metro'

The post was shared by Rohin Dharmakumar a few days back and since it has sparked debate online. Many commuters came up expressing their discomfort. Many people agreed with Rohin and took to the comment section to express their views. A user wrote, "Banglore to Pune flights is more than double as compared to Banglore to Mumbai flights". A second came up saying, "Bangalore needs an airport metro and Gurgaon needs Bangalore weather!". A third user wrote, "That's the case everywhere now... speaking on behalf of SF Bay area folks :)".

Bangalore needs an airport metro and Gurgaon needs Bangalore weather! — Bhavesh (@BhaveshShriv) September 12, 2022

Banglore to Pune flights are more than double as compared to Banglore to Mumbai flights — Arjun Kumar (@ArjunKu46083230) September 12, 2022

That's the case everywhere now... speaking on behalf SF Bay area folks :) — Twinil (@twinil) September 12, 2022

Image: Twitter/@r0h1n