Coronavirus: People Are Describing Their Quarantine Stories In Six Words & It's Hilarious

With the rapid spread of the deadly coronavirus, many countries have implemented lockdown in an effort to control the spread. In a time like this social media has become a very important medium of communication. Prolonged quarantine and isolation can take its toll on people. Many people have taken to Twitter with the hashtag #MyQuarantineInSixWords to share how they are surviving the quarantine.
From turning their dog into Joker to doing absolutely nothing, take a look at how people all over the world surviving the quarantine.
@jimmyfallon Turning my dog into the Joker. #MyQuarantineInSixWords pic.twitter.com/8KvZwAKERv— Veena_is_a_happyhippiee (@is_veena) March 19, 2020
#MyQuarantineInSixWords— Steven Farrar (@Oo_CRUSTY_oO) March 19, 2020
🤔
I don't like people anyway... AWESOME!
🙂 pic.twitter.com/wBDg56Jz3K
Searching for the other socks today #MyQuarantineInSixWords pic.twitter.com/ajb5obzNy7— what have i done? (@green_goddess33) March 19, 2020
This is how I always am #MyQuarantineInSixWords pic.twitter.com/4bh083pf9x— 🍄丂卄尺ㄖㄖ爪乇ㄚ🎮 (@TheShroomeyOne) March 19, 2020
all i’ve been doing is eating...#MyQuarantineInSixWords pic.twitter.com/nKAzuwNXlp— kam💟🧚🏼♀️☮️ (@KAM_RYNNN) March 19, 2020
Work from home and watch Simpsons.#MyQuarantineInSixWords pic.twitter.com/UqH1NdL5zi— David Himlie (@DaveMinar) March 19, 2020
Please help, I am going crazy.#MyQuarantineInSixWords pic.twitter.com/eN9jPwGnaA— Gigi (@TheRealGiGi19) March 19, 2020
I can’t stop online shopping help #MyQuarantineInSixWords pic.twitter.com/7q1axdmYAI— ✨🌙m🌙✨ (@mzzzzzzzz98) March 19, 2020
Spend more time with true love ❤️🐶 #MyQuarantineInSixWords pic.twitter.com/ZajnPKKFkp— 🐶❤️𝓓𝓪𝓭𝓭𝔂 𝓓𝓪𝓷❤️🐶 (@daddydanaz) March 19, 2020
The novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, has claimed more than 9,000 lives across the world and has infected over 2,20,000 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China is the most affected country in the world as experts believe that the virus originated from a seafood market in Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally. Italy and Iran are the other countries that are most affected by the virus outbreak.
