Coronavirus: People Are Describing Their Quarantine Stories In Six Words & It's Hilarious

What’s Viral

Many people have taken to Twitter with the hashtag #MyQuarantineInSixWords to share how they are surviving the quarantine and the isolation.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
Twitter users use hashtag to show how they survive quarantine

With the rapid spread of the deadly coronavirus, many countries have implemented lockdown in an effort to control the spread. In a time like this social media has become a very important medium of communication. Prolonged quarantine and isolation can take its toll on people. Many people have taken to Twitter with the hashtag #MyQuarantineInSixWords to share how they are surviving the quarantine.

How Twitter users survive the quarantine

From turning their dog into Joker to doing absolutely nothing, take a look at how people all over the world surviving the quarantine.

The novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, has claimed more than 9,000 lives across the world and has infected over 2,20,000 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China is the most affected country in the world as experts believe that the virus originated from a seafood market in Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally. Italy and Iran are the other countries that are most affected by the virus outbreak.

 

 

