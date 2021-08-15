Last Updated:

Twitterverse Finds Hrithik Roshan's ZNMD Dialogue Into 'Not Funny' Memes 'quite Funny'

Memes with #NotFunny went viral after streaming platform Netflix India shared a still from Hrithik's movie ZNMD and wrote, 'caption this.' 

Hrithik Roshan

In the era of social media, one can never predict what might start trending or become the next big meme on Twitter. The latest meme-trend that has flooded Twitter captures a scene from Zoya Akhtar’s blockbuster film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. In the recent trend, Twitterverse turned a scene featuring Hrithik Roshan’s character Arjun Saluja and Farhan Akhtar’s character Imraan Qureshi in the film in a heated argument. In the scene, Arjun uses the words "not funny" multiple times.

These words are now trending on Twitter as netizens made memes related to similar situations. The meme template with ‘#NotFunny’ hashtag went viral after streaming platform Netflix India shared a photo of the actor from the movie and wrote, 'caption this.' 

We collected some of the best '#NotFunny' memes that are sure to make everybody laugh out loud. Food delivery company, Zomato wrote, "Items ko cart me daal ke app band kar dena is not funny." Meanwhile, one user wrote, "Har baar public holiday ka Sunday pe aana is Not Funny [sic].” Another meme read, "Independence day pe bula kar extra class karwana was NOT FUNNY". While on Twitter user posted, ""Kangana", mere emails ese public kar dena was not FUNNY," another said, "90’s kid : Teaching maths without telling us where we will use it in future was not funny."

Take a look at some of the funniest comments under the trend

 

 

 

 

 

It is to be noted that recently netizens also flooded Twitter with memes when the microblogging site had introduced modifications in its appearance and font. While the platform was excited to announce it, it did not go well with some users resulting in a series of memes. Rolling out design changes, the social media platform brought changes in colour and typography were done in a bid to clean up a lot of visual clutter.

Twitter is an American microblogging and social networking service which was launched in July 2006. The platform provided the users to post and interact with messages known as "tweets." As of now, the microblogging site has over 300 million monthly active users across the world.

