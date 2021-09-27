Two siblings from Assam thought it fit to write letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over what they believed to be a matter of pressing need for authoritative action. Rawza, 6, and her 5-year-old brother Aryan sent two separate letters to the leaders, worrying about their adult teeth that were growing late and causing them difficulty while biting their favourite foods. The two children were concerned that after some of their baby teeth dropped out, their adult teeth were taking too long to grow, so they decided to contact Prime Minister Modi.

The brothers' lovely messages were published on Facebook by their maternal uncle, and they have since gone viral, earning the hearts of netizens. Their uncle posted photos of the letters along with a description of the letters. “To Himanta Biswa Sarma Narendra Modi …😬 From my niece Rawza(6yrs) & nephew Aryan(5yrs) 🥰 N.B. Trust me, I’m not home, I’m on duty, my niece and nephew wrote on their own perhaps… 😄 PS: Please do the needful for their teeth as they can’t chew their favourite food…”.

The letter addressed to CM Himanta was written by Rawza and it read, “To dearest Himanta Mama (uncle)… My five teeth are not coming. Dear Himanta Mama please take necessary action as my teeth are not coming and I’m facing difficulties while chewing my favourite food.” The other letter was written by Aryan and it was addressed to PM Modi. Aryan’s letter read, “To dearest Modiji…My three teeth are not coming. Dear Modiji please take necessary action as my teeth are not coming and I’m facing difficulties while chewing my favourite food”. The letter has also been signed by the siblings along with a small drawing of teeth. Several netizens commented on the notes, saying nice words towards the children and their action of writing a letter to the PM of the country and the CM of their state, for their personal grievences.

