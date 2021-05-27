Last Updated:

Two Bees Unscrewing Bottle Cap Leaves Netizens Stunned, Viral Video Sets Internet Abuzz

The video that has gone viral shows bees first positioning themselves on either side of the bottle then using their legs to unscrew the cap of the bottle.

In a shocking incident, a video has surfaced on social media that shows two bees opening up the cap of a cold drink bottle. The clip shows bees first positioning themselves on either side of the bottle then using their legs to unscrew the cap. The video has gone viral on social media and netizens stunned by the unbelievable act, took to the comments section to express their amazement.

Bees unscrew cap of a bottle

The video has been shared by Michael Moran on Twitter along with the caption, "Well, that's it for humanity. We've had a decent run but if bees have mastered the screw-top lid I think this is the beginning of the end." The video features two bees on either side of the bottle as they rotate the cap so that it opens. As the lid gets loose, one of the bees pushes it down. The video highlights the important message of teamwork.

After being shared on Twitter, the video has garnered 1.3 millions views and scores of reactions. Netizens astonished by the act could not stop themselves from commenting on the video. One user commented, "Wow now imagine if cats had thumbs we'd be well & truly done for." Another user commented,  "they'll probably do a far better job. Can you imagine humans cooperating at that level?" Another individual commented, "Just proves, every species has an intelligence, but it's what you do with it."

