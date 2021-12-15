Two Brazilian Politicians Settle Their Differences In A 3-round MMA Bout; Watch

Two Brazilian politicians decided to settle their differences by beating each other up in a Mixed Martial Arts fight. Simao Peixoto, the mayor of the city of Borba and the former councillor Erineu Alvas Da Silva fought in the ring on 11 December, reported BNC Amazonas. The difference between the two leaders started after Erineu Alvas Da Silva also known as Mirico posted a video criticizing the mayor for not maintaining the city well and challenged him to a fight.

Peixoto responded to the criticism and accepted the challenge in a video posted on his Facebook. On 12 December, the two politicians started kicking and punching each other in the presence of a referee. The fight was witnessed by the crowd who were reportedly cheering for them, reported BNC Amazonas. As per the report, Simao Peixoto arrived in the fighting ring and went to Miroco's corner and tried to stroke his neck.

Brazilian politicians fight in the ring

Soon, Da Silva batted back and attacked him with a series of kicks. Da Silva kicked Peixoto and pinned him to the ring wall and he also punched him in the face. Reportedly, Simao Peixoto was unable to fight after kicks from his opponent. Simao Peixoto defeated Erineu Alvas Da Silva and was declared the winner of the MMA challenge, reported BNC Amazonas. The fight between them ended around 3 am on Sunday. At the end of the fight, Simao Peixoto said that the fight was to encourage the sport in the city and he greeted his opponent. The video of their fight went viral on the internet. The video was also shared on a YouTube page that goes by the name Paulo Rodrigo. Watch the video here:

After the fight, the mayor of the municipality of Borba, Simao Peixoto Lima will now be investigated by the Public Ministry of Amazonas (MPAM), reported Fato Amazonico. Reportedly, through the investigation, the MPE wants to seek information like who sponsored the fight, was the public money used for the fight and the place used for the fight was a public asset. The Public Prosecutor, Marcelo de Salles Martins, has given a time of five days for the Mayor to respond to the information.

Image: AP/Representative