Cousins From Rajasthan Impress Judges On America's Got Talent With Their Performance

Two cousins from Rajasthan, whose passion for dance has helped them reach the stage of the most popular reality show America’s Got Talent (AGT), are winning hearts. Shakir and Rihan belong to the small town of Fatehpur and their ‘brilliant’ dance performance impressed not only the judges on the latest season of AGT but also several internet users.

The video of their ‘amazing’ dance performance was shared on YouTube on June 9 by AGT and since then it has already been viewed more than 688,000 times. In the video, one can see the two brothers introducing themselves to judges Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Simon Cowell, who after the performance also gave Shakir and Rihan a standing ovation.

The almost five-minute video shows the flawless coordination between the nine-year-old Rihan and the 21-year-old Shakir. The two cousins can be seen performing on one of the most famous songs by Kodaline, ‘Brother’. Shakir and Rihan flawlessly can be seen jumping, skipping and performing somersault’s together. Their ‘wonderful performance’ earned them loud applause and a standing ovation from the audience as well.

Netizens call it ‘magic’

With nearly 24,000 likes, Rihan and Shakir have left several internet users also stunned with their performance. Netizens also took to the comment section to praise the two brothers. While some called the performance ‘amazing’, others wrote, “I honestly believe this is the best act so far this season, and this pair of dancers have so much potential to win. Unless a truly mind-blowing act is shown, later on, I will be rooting for Shakir and Rihan to win”. Another user also added, “The way they dance together is magic”.

