Vietnam: Two Kids Donate 20,000 Medical Masks To UK Amid COVID-19 Crisis

While the demand for PPE is increasing amid coronavirus pandemic, two Vietnamese kids donated 20,000 medical masks to the United Kingdom. Truong Thi Linh Nhan and Truong Cao Khoi used their ‘lucky money’ to help Britain tackle the deadly virus. The British Embassy in Hanoi also informed that the masks were sent to the UK successfully last week on a commercial flight which repatriated 100 British nationals.

According to a press release from the embassy, British Ambassador to Vietnam, Gareth Ward, said, "I am glad that you, who are at very young ages, care about the world and have contributed to the fight against the virus. I believe that your gift is really meaningful to doctors, nurses and healthcare workers in the UK, who are working around the clock to fight against the virus and save people’s lives”.

READ: UK Visa Surcharge For Overseas Doctors Under Review, Says Priti Patel

'Hopeful about future'

Gareth also said the children’s gift was ‘really meaningful’. The embassy also tweeted that the kids had been saving their ‘lucky money’, which is a Vietnamese Lunar New Year tradition, for a few years. Gareth thanked the kids and said that they make him feel ‘hopeful about the future’. Furthermore, he added that if everyone played a part during such unprecedented times, he believes that the world can overcome this pandemic.

Two kids in Hanoi recently gifted 20K medical masks to 🇬🇧, using the “lucky money" that they've saved up for a few years. These masks have been sent to 🇬🇧 successfully on our special commercial flight last week. Many thanks Nhan & Khoi! You can read Amb. @GarethWardUK's letter 👇 pic.twitter.com/02s3VIZ4lv — UK in Vietnam🇬🇧🇻🇳 (@UKinVietnam) April 24, 2020

READ: UK Hospital Deaths From Coronavirus Cross Grim 20,000 Milestone

Meanwhile, as of April 26, UK has recorded over 133,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection with at least 18,100 casualties. UK government announced that its currently social distancing will remain in place for at least another three weeks, going up to May 7. Furthermore, the authorities also announced a ‘Vaccine Taskforce’ in a bid to ‘drive forward, expedite and co-ordinate’ efforts to research and then produce a coronavirus vaccine.

READ: UK Govt Dismisses Report Of PM's Advisors On COVID-19 Scientific Committee

READ: Empty UK Hospital Wards Amid Fears Of Hidden Crisis

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.