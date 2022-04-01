UAE Man Builds World's Tallest Hummer H1; 22 Ft Model Has Stairs, Sink And Toilet

People have a different craze for cars but this car-loving man's hobby is a bit weird. He likes to customise his cars to a new level. This man named Hamad Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) holds the record for the biggest collection of 4×4 cars. However, this man has now built the planet’s biggest Hummer. His craze for cars made him buy a 22-feet tall Hummer H1 'X3'. It's called X3 perhaps simply because it is three times larger than the real H1.

The car-mad individual commissioned the vehicle for his Sharjah Off-Road History Museum. Built on the frame of the U.S Army's LARC-LX steel-hulled amphibious cargo vehicle, it is capable of a top speed of 32km/h. This man is a billionaire member of the Emirati royal family. He also holds a Guinness World Record for a collection of 718 4×4 models – meaning if he drove one per day, it would take him nearly two years to use each of them.



Features of the giant car

However, the interior of the biggest Hummer is designed as the first floor has stairs, a toilet, a sink, and wooden flooring. The second floor features a private place where guests and friends are received and entertained with a 360-degree view. Meanwhile, the steering cabin, which would be the driver's seat, is also found on the second floor.

Meanwhile, the images of this giant car were shared on Instagram, which garnered the attention of the viewers. Netizens were amused by seeing this new model of the car while others were curious to know the price of the car. "How much did it cost to build this Hummer?", asked the user on Instagram. One other user said, "Ok that's cool and all but I wanna know what the inside looks like."

(Image: Instagram/@shhamadbinhamdan)