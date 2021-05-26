UAE Man Ordered To Pay Rs 3.5 Lakh To Woman For Hurting Her Feelings Via Text Messages

In a bizarre incident, a UAE court ordered a man to pay Dh 20,000 (Rs 3.5 lakh) to a woman as compensation for hurting her feelings via text messages. According to Khaleej Times, the young woman, Emarat Al Youm, filed a lawsuit demanding the defendant pay her Dh100,000 as compensation for text messages he sent, accusing her of having a relationship with many men and of sending him her pictures with the aim of seducing him. Emarat said that she received a message from the young man’s phone in which he accused her of befriending men.

The woman even accused the man of insulting her and asked the court for compensation for the damages she suffered. The defendant, on the other hand, requested that the case be rejected and claimed that the woman was to negotiate the amount of Dh39,000 she owed him. The man added that a verdict was issued regarding the same.

According to the report, the Al Ain Court of First Instance ordered the young man to pay the woman Dh20,000 in addition to legal fees and charges. The court stated that according to evidence, the defendant had been convicted in the criminal case for insulting the plaintiff and the “unlawful” act in question was the one which the plaintiff relied on her case. The court also indicated that the incident inflicted “moral damage”, hurting the woman’s feelings and reputation.

Woman to be paid for ‘unpaid labour’

Meanwhile, this is not the first case where the man had to pay the woman for a bizarre reason. Back in February, a divorce court in China had ordered that a man should pay his wife for the household work she had done during the time they were married. The court had called the woman’s work done to keep the house running as “unpaid labour” and directed the man to give $7,700 to his wife for the five years she had toiled in his house. Back then, the case had sparked an online debate as many people believed that through the court decision was a step in the right direction, the compensation given to the woman was, however, lesser than she deserved.

(Image: Unsplash)



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.