UAE Woman Asked To Pay Rs 1 Lakh To Husband For Violating Privacy By Spying On His Phone

A civil court in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE on Wednesday ordered a spying wife to pay a hefty Dh5,400 fine for reading messages on her husband’s phone and violating his privacy. In a court docket document, accessed by the Khaleej Times, the Arab woman not only accessed her husband’s phone but also transferred photos and recordings from his device, which the court stated, could be used in an inappropriate manner to malign the man’s image, adding that the act was a breach of her husband’s security.

A report carried by UAE’s newspaper Emarat Al Youm, further revealed that the frustrated husband had filed a lawsuit against his wife’s behaviour where she spied on his phone and had demanded justice. The husband claimed in the lawsuit that his wife shared the pictures that she stole from his phone without his consent with his family members in an attempt to insult and slander his image. He had further alleged that his wife’s intrusive behaviour had caused him mental unhappiness due to which he hadn’t shown up to work, which resulted in the loss of his salary. Along with the psychological trauma the husband cited the financial charges in filing the lawsuit that he incurred as he had to hire an attorney.

Woman had alleged abuse

Meanwhile, the woman had filed a separate lawsuit alleging that the man (her husband) had hurled explicit words at her verbally, and had expelled both her and their daughter out of the home. She pressed charges of abuse. The UAE court on Wednesday, however, asked the woman to pay the man compensation for causing him psychological abuse and violating his privacy in the first place by accessing his device without his permission. The prosecutors stated in the court document that they had gathered evidence of her sharing her husband’s images to the family members in breach of law. The court also ordered the wife to pay the husband legal fees and other expenses, although it rejected the man’s claim that he could not make it to work due to his wife’s behaviour that had compromised his salary.

