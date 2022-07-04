Uber Charges Mumbai Resident Rs 3,000 For 50 Km Ride Amid Rain; 'Flight To Goa Is Cheaper'

Amid massive rains in Mumbai, the exorbitant fare charged by ride-hailing company Uber for ferrying a passenger stunned a Mumbai resident recently.

The passenger was trying to book an Uber cab on his way back home in the pouring rain but was stunned to see the fare running into thousands. A 50- kilometer trip was charged over Rs 3,000 by Uber in Mumbai. Astonished by looking at the figures, Mumbai resident Shravankumar Survarna posted about his ordeal on Twitter.

Taking to Twitter, Shravankumar Suvarna said, “Flight to Goa is cheaper than my ride home.” He even shared screenshots of the Uber app that displayed the prices. UberGo charged Rs 3,041, Premier displayed a fare of Rs 4,081 and XL had a fare of Rs. 5,159.

Shravan Kumar Suvarna also added a hashtag of ‘peak Mumbai rains’.



Flight to goa is cheaper than my ride home #peakmumbairains pic.twitter.com/r3JLGAwQxc — Shravankumar Suvarna (@ShravanSuvarna) June 30, 2022

Netizens troll Uber

His Twitter post prompted several users to reply and troll Uber. One user made a few calculations and arrived at the fare Uber should have charged. The Twitter user wrote, “Is diesel/petrol that costly. As per pic it looks maximum 50 km. Even with 10km mileage, it will cost around 500 rupees. They're taking 2.5 k extra for what. 1200 rupees should be enough for this ride.”

Is diesel/petrol that costly. As per pic it looks maximum 50 km. Even with 10km mileage it will cost around 500 rupees. They're taking 2.5 k extra for what 😮. 1200 rupees should be enough for this ride. — Rahul Kumar | राहुल कुमार (@rahul16kr) July 1, 2022

Replying to Rahul Kumar's tweet, Shravankumar Suvarna replied that he usually paid between Rs 800 to Rs 1,000 without surge.

Bhai..rulayega kya. Itna analysis!

But yeah.. I pay 800-1K without surge. pic.twitter.com/qTl84rtW0G — Shravankumar Suvarna (@ShravanSuvarna) July 1, 2022

Another Twitter user joked that with the fare Uber XL was charging, Shravankumar Suvarna could easily get a 1-BHK flat on the outskirts of Nashik.

With UBERXL rate you can get a decent 1bhk on outer of Nashik !! — Siddharth Jain (@sjain_19121985) June 30, 2022

Another user termed it “exploitation” and said that “Uber must relook its algorithm”.

This is exploitation. Uber must relook its algorithm. — Sushant Routray (@sushantroutray) July 3, 2022

Another user said that it was the same story everywhere, and went on to narrate what happened in Bangalore. “We stand in queue for 30-40 mins. I was told by a driver that Uber/Ola cabs are always there in the parking. Just before the flight lands or if it rains, they surge the price, hold the cabs & wait for the right time to release them from parking to pick up,” wrote the user.

Same story in Bangalore, we stand in queue for 30-40 mins. I was told by a driver that Uber/Ola cabs are always there in the parking. Just before the flight lands or if it rains, they surge the price, hold the cabs & wait for the right time to release them from parking to pickup — Sameer (@sjaveed03) July 2, 2022

Slightly increased cab fares during rush hour and in the rain are doable. But when the fares soar into thousands, people will inevitably be compelled to search for alternate modes of transport.