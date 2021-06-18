'Uber Conversations': Girl Turns Chats With Cab Drivers Into A Soulful Sad Song | Watch

A Pakistan-based artist recently left netizens impressed after she turned random conversations with cab drivers into a “sad song”. While taking to Instagram, singer and YouTuber Amna Riaz shared the clip, titled “Uber Conversations,” in which she could be heard singing the chat between the cab driver and the passenger before arrival. In the caption, Riaz said that she has been told that she makes everything sound sad and hence decided to test it out on the Uber conversations.

The caption read, “I’ve been told I make everything sound sad. I came across these Uber conversations through @notmanoj so I decided to test it out”.

Mahira Khan hooked to the 'sad song'

Riaz is a musician-singer in Pakistan and she keeps sharing videos from her signing sessions. Since being shared online, the ‘Uber Conversaton’ post has garnered nearly 40,000 views and has left several internet users impressed. Pakistani actor Mahira Khan, who was seen in Shah Rukh Khan starrer film ‘Raees’, also commented saying that she loved the video.

One user wrote, “i can listen to kha jana hai on repeat for hours”. Another said, “big salute to u for not laughing while singing”. “i’m so confused i don’t know whether i should laugh or cry,” wrote third.

Overwhelmed with the reactions, in an Instagram story, which has now disappeared, Riaz even thanked netizens for all the reactions she received on her post. She wrote that she couldn’t be able to reply to all of the comments and hence she is planning to come live on social media to thank everyone who has showered love on her clip.

(Image: Instagram)



