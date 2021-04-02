Uber Driver Loses Job After App's Facial Recognition Tool Fails To Recognise Tonsured Head

An Uber driver based in Hyderabad loses his job after shaving his head. The driver reportedly offered his hair to the deity at the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam-- but had to face losing his new as a result. Srikanth could not log into Uber’s internal portal for its network of drivers with the tonsured head, he tried to re-register himself but the software failed to recognize his new look. After trying four times, clicking pictures from different angles and due to his ‘multiple logging attempts’ the facial recognition software blocked him.

Srikant joined Uber in the year 2019 and completed nearly 1,428 trips. He also holds a 4.67-star rating for the trips. After the incident, he said he visited the Uber office multiple times and has been jobless now for over a month. He said that he raised a complaint with Uber and submitted documents with ‘before and after pictures’ but has received no response from the company's side. He added that his entire family is dependent on him and due to Uber's unresponsiveness, he is struggling to make ends meet.

Srikant's story was brought into the limelight by Shaik Salauddin, general secretary of the Indian Federation of App-based transport workers after which the jobless Uber driver's story went viral. Salauddin took to Twitter and called out Uber for not resolving the issue for a month now.

He further tweeted, "Sikant found that he could not log in to his Uber partner app, which is his source of daily income. The algorithm did not identify with his shaved head after he uploaded a routine selfie. This happened 33 days ago. And for these past 33 days, Srikanth has been visiting the Uber India office every day and is being met with no response, all without his daily income".

Uber claims driver violated community guidelines

Uber India responded to the issue and said that when the driver in question was unable to log in, he visited an Uber Partner Seva Kendra and it was communicated to him that his access to the app had been removed due to repeated violations of our community guidelines, which set the highest possible safety standards on our platform. The company stated that its facial recognition tool was capable of detecting natural changes in a person’s appearance. In case the drivers face a problem in the verification process, they always have the option to visit the nearest Uber Partner Seva Kendra and make manual changes in their profile.

(Image Credits: Unsplash/@ShaikTgfwda)