Uber Driver's Hilarious Response To Woman's Text Leaves Internet In Splits; Take A Look

It has become quite common for people to book a ride to visit different places, whether it's going to the office or a tiring way home. And, there are many instances when a driver either cancels the ride or makes one wait for a while. This is the exact time when one reaches out to the allotted driver via a message or maybe a call. A similar incident went viral after a woman got a hilarious response from her cab driver.

The woman shared a screenshot of a conversation with her driver,on Twitter. While it was raining in Delhi, a woman used the message feature on the Uber app to tell her driver where she needed to be dropped off. And the reaction on part of the driver, that too via text, has been making people laugh on the internet.

Sharing the screenshot of this hilarious conversation on Twitter, she wrote, “So, this happened as it poured in Delhi yesterday! Lol.” No denying that the response from the driver was relatable to many on the internet.

So, this happened as it poured in Delhi yesterday! Lol pic.twitter.com/QrAZEq3e0Y — Ria Kasliwal (@RiaKasliwal) July 21, 2022

Netizens' reaction

The viral post has left people on the internet in laughter and has grabbed the attention of many. The post has garnered around 7000 likes accompanied by several retweets.

A user wrote, "Hahaha this is hilarious". Another user wrote, "I was thinking -which romantic app is this, only to realize that it was Uber". One other user wrote, "This reminds me of those Pakistani Uber chats".

Hahaha this is hilarious 😂 — Aditi M 🌈 (@AditiMukund) July 21, 2022

I was thinking -which romantic app is this, only to realize that it was "Uber" 🤭🤪 — Dr Manjunath Hegde (@DrMGHegde) July 21, 2022

This reminds me of those Pakistani Uber chats🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Reneé (@idgeeffoc) July 21, 2022

Image: Twitter/@RiaKasliwal/Unsplash