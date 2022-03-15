Last Updated:

UK: UK: Angry Swindon Residents Throw 'birthday Party' To Mark 2 Years Of Incomplete Roadworks

Frustrated Swindon locals celebrated 2nd birthday for road blockades and cone clutters that have not been completed yet, they were seen holding cake and banner.

Roads are always a big concern for locals. What if the work in progress is just not progressing and locals have no other option but to wait?

 A group of locals in Swindon, UK, decided to find a different way to resolve this issue. They decided to celebrate a two-year's birthday for Mead Way road work that had yet not been completed. 'Crossings are blockaded and buses are on their sides'. Cone clutter the roadside and delays are endless according to the reports from the residents as per Metro. People sarcastically decided to celebrate the road development birthday. In the picture, people were seen holding the banner while one in the group was seen holding a cake in hand. They were seen laughing and clapping in the picture. 

"There are bus stops, roads blocked while there are pavements that go nowhere and we haven't seen anything done," as per Metro. One of them pointed out that people walking on pavements have no safety while crossing the roads while another labelling the street sign incorrectly signing as 'Meadway'.

As per Metro, another said ‘they have done all this work but things haven’t gotten better.' "I’m still having to queue at the junction here between Mead Way and Westmead Drive and sometimes it can be dangerous," they said. West Swindon councilor, Jim Robbins, who organised the party, said the event was to ‘raise awareness’ of the thrown-off schedule. While the West Swindon councillor Jim Robbins that the event was to raise the awareness about the thrown-off schedule.

