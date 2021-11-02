UK Chef Recreates Salt Bae's Signature Gold Steak At Home For Rs 1700

Salt Bae has been in the headlines lately because of his new Nusr-Et Steakhouse restaurant in Knightsbridge, London which boasts an exorbitantly priced menu. However, a man from Birmingham has proved that people don't need to pay high for steak dinners. A 30-year-old chef named George Runham decided to make the gold steak, a recipe from Nusr-Et Steakhouse demonstrating to others how easy and inexpensive it can be.

As per the reports of the Sun, George was able to cook a mouth-watering steak for using only £12 worth of M&S meat and £6.99 worth of gold leaf sheets from Amazon, which is far less than Nusr-Et Steakhouse, which has the price of £1,433.01. George also stated that Salt Bae is overcharging its customers. George's gold leaf steak took only 15 minutes to cook. George said that he decided to cook the pricey steak after seeing thousands of tweets about it. In January of this year, he started his own Instagram cooking profile, @thekitchen.sync, and put his version there.

George Runham version received a lot of positive feedback

He was astounded to learn that recreating the steak with supermarket meat and Amazon only cost £16.99 (Rs 1700). According to Runham, his version received a lot of positive feedback, with many people agreeing that delicious food doesn't have to be expensive. He also said that the gold leaf adds no flavour or texture, so he would not use it if he is unless trying to make an Instagram-worthy image, according to the Sun. George claims he has no plans to eat at Nusret's restaurant, but he did enjoy replicating the gold leaf steak.

George believes that it's critical to demonstrate to people that they can prepare restaurant-quality meals at home. It took him only 15 minutes to cook the steak. He shared the image of the steak on his Instagram account, which got a lot of attention. Since then it has received hundreds of likes and also welcomed comments from people who agreed with him that gold steak can be cooked at home at a cheaper rate.

People agreed with George Runham

One Instagram user wrote, "So so true, your looks incredible by the way." Another person commented, "You just gained a follower with this post." The third comment read, "Hope everyone boycotts the place, absolutely vulgar prices for people with more money than sense who just want to be 'seen there!"

(Image: Instagram/@grunham, Instagram/@thekitchen.sync)